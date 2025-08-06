Phil Mickelson & Brooks Koepka ‘Grinding’ Harder Than Ever After Quitting PGA Tour, Says Ex-LIV Golfer

Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, LIV Golf has been no stranger to controversy. Its debut event drew sharp criticism—some fans even called it ‘dire‘ from start to finish, slamming the format and questioning why top players made the leap from the PGA Tour. At the centre of the backlash was the league’s eye-popping guaranteed payouts, which many said would kill the competitive fire. However, one former LIV player strongly disagrees and claims that several players are working harder than ever at LIV.

Like several PGA Tour players, Hudson Swafford, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, made the move to LIV in 2022. But after a three-season stint, he was relegated from the league following a poor season in 2024. He was a ‘wild card’ player on LIV Golf as he finished 55th out of 57 players, and wasn’t offered a new contract. He joined Golf’s Subpar podcast recently to discuss his journey as he is currently facing a five-year PGA Tour suspension that won’t expire until 2027.

When asked by hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz to address the most common criticisms of LIV—specifically that players prioritize payouts over performance—Swafford didn’t hesitate to debunk the narrative. “Not even close,” he responded. “It was super competitive. Yeah. I mean, guys are grinding. I mean, I saw Phil Mickelson, I saw Brooks, I saw Dustin working harder on their game at events than I ever did on the PGA tour,” Swafford confessed.

While Swafford compared their work ethic to his own, his assessment challenges a widely held perception that LIV Golf lacks the intensity of its PGA counterpart. Contrary to prevalent narratives that LIV players lack motivation or work ethic, Swafford notes players like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are working harder than ever, challenging the stereotype of LIV as a ‘retirement league’ for established stars. His inside view paints a picture of a league where players, despite the financial benefits, remain fiercely dedicated to the game and improving their performances.

“It’s interesting,” Stoltz added, noting the double standard in public perception. Stoltz added that the guys on the PGA Tour aren’t exactly playing for peanuts, but they’re still considered grinders. So why should LIV golf receive the flak that it always does, especially when it comes to work ethic? That’s where Swafford’s comments added an intriguing layer to the ongoing PGA-LIV debate. While the formats and schedules between the two tours differ sharply, the former LIV pro’s testimony suggests that competitive spirit isn’t dictated by a paycheck.

But while players like Mickelson are proving their dedication on the course, Hudson Swafford shared his candid thoughts on the tough consequences he’s faced after his harsh PGA Tour suspension.

Hudson Swafford Slams Harsh PGA Tour Suspension

Hudson Swafford’s suspension from the PGA Tour highlights the lingering tension between the Tour and its former members who defected to LIV Golf. Speaking on the podcast, Swafford revealed that he is effectively serving a five-year suspension—one year for each LIV event he played in 2022 without receiving a conflicting-event release from the PGA Tour, despite having resigned his membership. He expressed confusion and frustration over the severity of the penalty, saying, “I don’t know how you can come up with a five or five-and-a-half year suspension based on I played five events while the PGA Tour season was going on in ’22 that I wasn’t able to get media-released for.” While technically eligible to try and qualify for a few events, Swafford acknowledged his realistic path back likely starts with the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament in late 2027.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Hudson Swafford reacts after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Swafford also suggested that the timing of his suspension may be less about rules and more about strategy. He believes his 2027 eligibility might be aligned with the expiration of other LIV player contracts in the 2026 season, allowing the Tour to “change rules in favor of everybody coming back.” Reflecting on his decision to join LIV, Swafford admitted it wasn’t an easy call and that he agonized over it, especially knowing the potential consequences. Despite missing most of 2023 with a hip injury (which eventually led him to become disillusioned with LIV), he stood by his belief that LIV’s emergence served as a wake-up call for the PGA Tour to evolve.