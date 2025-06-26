Phil Mickelson Can’t Catch a Break as Jon Rahm Targets Him for Lacking Basic Golf Skill

If there’s anything we know about Jon Rahm, it’s his serious and intense demeanour on the golf course. He never fails to bring his game face on and always implies that he means strictly business. But little did we know that there would be a playful and mischievous side to the Spaniard as he is quietly becoming the official prankster on LIV Golf. While he was recently in the spotlight for pulling off a prank on Phil Mickelson with his teammate, Rahm was anything but guilty. Instead, he called out Mickelson’s lack of basic skill and turned a harmless prank into a viral moment.

So, earlier this year, Mickelson decided to play a little prank on his fellow players by switching their range finder yardages to meters. And little did Mickelson know that this would backfire on him. Mickelson was paired with Grant Horvat and played a 2v2 match with Jon Rahm and Josh Allen. Rahm decided to pull off the same prank on Mickelson and played coy when questioned about it, “Like I’m the only one who plays meters here? We have three Europeans!” while trying to hold his laugh. The metric system in Europe is different from that of America. While this on-course banter continued, Rahm couldn’t help but take a dig at Mickelson when he couldn’t find a way to switch back to yards.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the tournament this week, Rahm revealed Phil’s one major shortcoming. “I’m amazed that he’s been in golf for this long and he has no idea how to change it from yards to meters or anything at all. He kind of started it, right? He did it to Grant on a video, which I don’t know how he did because he has no idea how to change it himself,” Rahm confessed in Dallas. And his point is true. Mickelson has been in the game longer than anyone has; there isn’t anyone on LIV Golf who has as much experience as him. And struggling to change a simple thing on a rangefinder? Well, that’s unexpected!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

During the time of Mickelson’s peak career days, there was no technology like there is today, and Rahm couldn’t help but take advantage of it. Simply because Mickelson found the task of adjusting his range finder so daunting, when he had changed it previously, when he pranked others. Mickelson did not anticipate the joke to fire back at him. And this wasn’t the first time it happened. Earlier this spring, Horvat and Mickelson were surprised to see their approach shots coming up nearly 100 yards short when Josh Allen decided to switch their rangefinder to meters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Rahm, who, being the prankster he is, pulled off the same trick this time but continued to add that he will now need to look for something else.

Jon Rahm is on a mission

While Rahm’s prank was fresh out of the bag and something we haven’t seen commonly, unlike the old snake prank, he now feels he needs something new in the future. “But I think my chances are up. I think everyone now is going to be looking after it, and it’s not going to happen again, so I’m going to have to come up with something else,” he added, joking but rather yanking his brain to come up with something new.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He does have a few tricks up his sleeve, like a change in driver setup. “It can’t be too invasive. The next idea I had, which is the easiest thing, would be changing a driver setup. You can easily go with a wrench, change it, and put it back and affect somebody pretty badly,” he added, while also being aware of the fact that the prank could easily turn from all jokes to a serious issue.

“But if I do it to a pro, it could mess him up for the whole week, and I don’t want to do that. And if you do it to the wrong pro, even though it’s fun and games, it would be bad. I need to find something else to just have a little bit of lighthearted fun,” Rahm stated, knowing that everything ultimately has consequences. Well, now we can only wait and watch to see what he pulls off for his next prank.