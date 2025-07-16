Phil Mickelson Caught Off Guard by Golf Rival While Showing Off His Own Track Record at the Open

The anticipation is building for the 153rd Open, which is being held at Royal Portrush after 6 years. It boasts a field stacked with in-form contenders, seasoned major winners, and rising stars hungry for their first breakthrough. Among the star-studded field is Phil Mickelson. For Mickelson, returning to the site where he missed the cut last time must not be an easy ordeal. As Mickelson sought motivation within himself, he also received a reminder from his fellow player, Padraig Harrington.

Amid the pre-tournament buzz on Monday, a candid exchange on the range caught the attention and reminded everyone that legends still inspire legends. As Mickelson warmed up for the week ahead, he was greeted by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington. Happy to see each other, Harrington and Mickelson exchanged a warm hug, and Mickelson expressed, “It’s kind of nice coming back.” And Harrington couldn’t help but offer a simple yet pointed comment with a smile and a glint in his eye—”Having already won once, how about winning it twice?” The remark struck Mickelson.

He paused, seemingly at a loss for words, and replied, “I can’t even imagine what it’s like winning twice.” Mickelson, for his part, seemed both flattered and challenged, and his words portrayed both awe and perhaps a quiet hunger. It was a moment of quiet humility and subtle motivation. His first win at The Open was in 2013 at Muirfield Golf Links. For Mickelson, now 55, the road to this year’s Open has been uneven.

His performances in recent majors have been consistent, but not in the way he’d like. He missed the cut in all three of the other majors this year, and it was only at the 2023 Masters where we last saw Mickelson’s dominant form, as he finished tied for 2nd. Since his stunning PGA Championship victory in 2021, where he became the oldest major champion in history, he has struggled to recapture that same magic. His appearances on the LIV Golf tour have kept him competitive, but against the backdrop of elite international fields, his form has often fallen short of the weekend leaderboard.

Winning The Open is not an easy feat. Mickelson knows it’s not everyone’s cup of tea to overpower links golf. In his Chronicles of a Champion Golfer film, Mickelson said, “I think in The Open Championship, because it’s much more of a precision game and it’s impossible to overpower links golf, I feel like as you get older in your career you have more and more chances.” But that’s what makes Harrington’s quip on the range so compelling.

Padraig’s remark wasn’t just banter; it was rather a reminder. Harrington himself knows what it means to double down at The Open, having won it back-to-back in 2007 and 2008. In offering Mickelson that nudge, he rekindled the narrative of experience over youth, creativity over power—exactly the kind of storyline that The Open loves to deliver. Harrington’s comment implied that Mickelson remains a figure of fascination. Despite all his ups and downs, Mickelson is a player known for his creativity and experience. He could still, in the right conditions, produce a final act worthy of the Claret Jug.

As Phil Mickelson enters this week with memories of his past glory, let’s take a look at his past performances and his relationship with The Open, which has been anything but ordinary.

Mickelson’s journey at The Open

Phil Mickelson’s journey at The Open has been a story of evolution, marked by early struggles, near misses, and eventual mastery of links golf. His first breakthrough performance at The Open came in 2004, where he finished tied 3rd at the Royal Troon, finishing just one shot behind the winner, Todd Hamilton. It was again in 2011 when he came extremely close to a victory at Royal St. George’s, as he finished tied 2nd. In 2016, he came close yet again at the Royal Troon, two years after his victory at Muirfield.

But for much of his career, the firm fairways and unpredictable winds of the British Isles seemed to work against his aggressive style. The last time Mickelson played at the Royal Portrush, in 2019, he missed the cut as he carded 8-over for two days. Since then, Mickelson’s performance at the Open has been downhill as he missed three consecutive cuts in a row, and last year, when he made the cut, he finished tied 60th.

While his recent performances on links courses have been questionable, Mickelson has evolved his game over the years, showcasing patience, creativity, and one of the most reliable short games in the sport. His transformation from an Open outsider to a perennial contender reflected not just technical growth, but a deep respect for the nuance and tradition of links golf.