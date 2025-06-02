Phil Mickelson Forced to Send 3-Word Message, as Amateur Player Mirrors His Masters-Winning Mindset

At 6-foot-8, Christo Lamprecht doesn’t really need to read the greens—he can practically see them from above! The big-hitting South African recently teed it up at the Korn Ferry Tour’s UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club, where he finished T35 at 6-under. He opened strong with rounds of 67, 69, and 69, and shot another 69 in the final round. Although he was off to a solid start, the momentum dipped a bit on the last day. He could not win the title, but still, it was a pretty solid showing. But what really turned heads, particularly Phil Mickelson’s, wasn’t just his performance in the field, but it was the unusual setup in his bag.

When asked what’s in his bag during the interview, he said, “Since we started playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, I actually started having five wedges, so that’s kind of been the norm for the last year and a half.” For a guy who hits it miles, having more wedge options means more control over those in-between yardages. Instead of trying to finesse a half-shot, he can just grab the right wedge and go full swing, which means way less room for error. Not only does he pack extra wedges, but drivers too!

He added, “So then I had the driver in somewhere. Obviously, I’ve got to give some club up… so I’ve had just a driver and the three iron in the bag for the entire year and a half until now.” To bridge the gap between his power off the tee and the need for versatility on shorter holes, adding a mini driver seems a little silly, yes, but mindful at the same time. This little club bag tour of his caught the attention of a big player in the golf world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I love this! 👍👍”, Phil Mickelson replied with a 3-word message to this strategy of Lamprecht. This praise by the legend is not random; Lefty himself famously carried two drivers at the 2006 Masters and went on to win the whole thing. And Phil used this strategy again in the 2019 Memorial Tournament.

So when a guy with six majors co-signs your unorthodox setup, you’re probably onto something. Lamprecht’s strategy might look a little odd on paper, but clearly, it’s got winning DNA written all over it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why does Phil Mickelson carry two drivers?

It’s not always that Mickelson carries two drivers; he is known for using different and unique strategies. In the 2006 Masters, he carried two drivers. One was shorter and built to hit fades for certain holes, like the par-5 13th. The other driver was longer and designed to hit draws for holes like the 11th and 18th. So why exactly 2 drivers?

Phil had a plan and yeah, it was a little out there, but it made total sense. He wanted to make hitting different tee shots easier, so he rolled with two drivers. One was built to hit a draw (that right-to-left move for a lefty like Phil), and the other was all about the fade. Instead of tweaking his swing for every hole, he just grabbed the one that fit the shot shape. Simple. Smart.

And since he didn’t think he’d need four wedges that week, he ditched one and made room for the extra big stick. Gave him a better shot at finding more fairways—and spoiler: it worked; he won the majors!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So when Christo Lamprecht, with his big game and bold choices, rolled out a similar bag setup, it was no surprise that Lefty noticed. It’s a little different, a little daring and as history shows, that kind of thinking can win you majors.

What’s next for the rising star? Time will tell. But for now, he’s got momentum, confidence, and a thumbs-up from Phil.