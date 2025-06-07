Phil Mickelson Gets Last Laugh as NBC Critic Forced to Agree With Him on LIV Golf ‘Business Model’

When your biggest critic suddenly champions your ideas, you know you’ve struck gold. Paul McGinley has spent years as LIV Golf’s most persistent antagonist. Nevertheless, the former Ryder Cup captain has occasionally found himself praising certain LIV innovations. Recently, however, he delivered his strongest endorsement yet of Phil Mickelson’s vision for professional golf’s future.

McGinley shocked the golf world with his recent Twitter post praising Mickelson’s explanation of the LIV Golf business model. The former Ryder Cup captain responded enthusiastically to Mickelson’s video about contracted players. “Phil outlines here the one big thing that LIV have got right!” McGinley wrote to his followers. Furthermore, his 25.6 K-view post represented a stunning public endorsement from golf’s most vocal LIV critic.

The Irish golf legend elaborated on his reasoning with remarkable specificity. “For me, the best future business model for elite golf is contracted players & a different distribution of money,” McGinley explained in his post. Additionally, he emphasized how “The Tours, as businesses, need to control their product more & players need more financial security.” This direct validation of LIV’s approach marked McGinley’s most emphatic support yet.

McGinley’s endorsement came in response to Mickelson’s video addressing the “All the Best Players” theory. The six-time major champion had argued that LIV’s contracted model ensures consistent elite competition globally. “The model that I was a part of for decades didn’t allow the best players in the world to compete against each other,” Mickelson explained in his Virginia comments. Meanwhile, he highlighted a fundamental PGA Tour problem that frustrates sponsors and fans alike.

Mickelson’s logic resonates because it addresses golf’s most persistent problem. “When you’re paying for these events and television and you don’t know what you’re buying, that’s frustrating,” he explained. Furthermore, he pointed out how fans suffer when top players skip events. “When the fans don’t get to see all the best players play, that’s difficult,” Mickelson added. LIV’s contracted model eliminates this uncertainty entirely.

The PGA Tour’s Signature Events perfectly illustrate Mickelson’s point about contractual obligations. Despite creating eight premium tournaments to guarantee star participation, key players still withdraw regularly. Scottie Scheffler missed the Truist Championship while Rory McIlroy skipped the Memorial Tournament. Consequently, sponsors and broadcasters can’t guarantee their marquee attractions will appear.

To fully understand the significance of McGinley’s endorsement, we must examine his journey from outright opposition to grudging respect.

Paul McGinley’s shift in perspective towards LIV

McGinley’s social media praise represents a dramatic departure from his established anti-LIV stance. Since 2022, he has consistently dismantled every aspect of the Saudi-backed league. Initially, he condemned LIV’s launch as “an aggressive play“ targeting the European Tour. Subsequently, he criticized their format as fundamentally flawed and commercially unviable.

His harshest assessments came during multiple media appearances throughout 2023 and 2024. “I don’t think it’s an exciting way of playing golf. It certainly doesn’t light my fire,” McGinley stated repeatedly. Furthermore, he questioned LIV’s audience appeal with brutal honesty. “I can count on one hand” the people who actually watch LIV events, he claimed.

Paul McGinley also challenged LIV’s financial sustainability in scathing terms. He suggested they had “burned $5 billion” without meaningful progress or audience growth. Additionally, he predicted that LIV’s Fox deal could become “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” if the ratings disappoint. These comments established him as LIV’s most persistent media critic.

However, his June 5th X post marks a significant philosophical shift. Previously, McGinley had only occasionally acknowledged LIV’s push for industry change. Now, he explicitly endorses their core business innovation while maintaining the credibility of his media platform.

The timing of McGinley’s endorsement proves particularly significant for the legitimacy of LIV Golf. After all, validation from such a vocal critic carries more weight than praise from supporters. Ultimately, his social media acknowledgment suggests that even LIV’s harshest detractors recognize certain undeniable business advantages.