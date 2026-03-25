Phil Mickelson Gets Rare Chance To Take Over Tiger Woods in Historic Masters Record

While Phil Mickelson was already an established pro with nine wins by the time Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996, the balance of power shifted dramatically. Woods captured his first major in 1997 and had already collected seven before Mickelson finally won his first in 2003. Now, with a history of over two decades, imagine Lefty having a chance to overshine Woods’s record at Augusta.

As of now, Woods has scored an average of 71.30 through 100 rounds at the Masters Tournament, with his best being a round of 65. Meanwhile, Mickelson has the same best single-round score. But through 118 rounds at Augusta National, he has scored an average of 71.39.

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If the 55-year-old manages to hit four rounds with an average of 71, leaving Woods with two rounds of 76s, he’d have the lowest Masters scoring average. And that’s certainly not something that he’d want to miss out on. But it’s not going to be an easy feat.

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Even a single round at the course moves a career scoring average by hundredths of a stroke. Yet, it seems hypothetically feasible for Phil Mickelson, given his consistent performances on the course over the last couple of decades. Even if Mickelson can’t score 71 or lower in the four rounds, we can expect him to perform slightly better than his 50-year-old rival.

Despite the competition, their relationship began to change when they paired up for the 2016 Ryder Cup. A couple of years later, their relationship softened further when Woods praised Mickelson for his first win in five years at the World Golf Championship 2018 at the age of 48.

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“I thought it was great,” said Woods at the time. “What Phil is doing is showing us we can still do it later on in our careers. Davis did it at 51, I believe, Phil at 47. I think Kenny Perry won a handful of events close to 45, 46. So there are a few guys who can do it late in their career. For me, I’m ecstatic to have a chance to play again and to have a chance to win golf tournaments and compete.”

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Tiger Woods is coming off his seventh back surgery (a lumbar artificial disc replacement) in October 2025, following a ruptured Achilles tendon. And recovering from such a procedure usually takes three to six months in healthy adults. But Woods’ recovery speed has been significantly slower due to his age, and even he knows it. While he claims to bring in a good swing, he simply cannot perform like he once used to. And that’s where Mickelson can find leverage.

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But Mickelson is still five years older and the oldest runner-up in the history of Augusta National (he finished 2nd at 2023 Masters Tournament at the age of 52). And Woods is quickly closing in on that.

Apart from the averages, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are leagues apart. Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, including 15 majors (five Masters Tournaments) and is tied for the first all-time. But Mickelson is seven spots behind with 45 PGA Tour wins, including six majors (three Masters).

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Nevertheless, Mickelson has a strong opinion of going head-on against Woods.

Phil Mickelson reveals his honest opinion on competing against Tiger Woods

Last year, during an interview with Grant Horvat on his YouTube talk show, Mickelson highlighted Woods’ dominant run in their early career (since 1997). But things were destined to come around.

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He said, “Obviously, his record is his record. He’s the greatest of all time. I’ve seen him do things with a golf ball that I’ve never seen anyone else do. His play in 2000 was indescribable. He owned me in the early part of our careers, and the second part, I owned him. Our head-to-head record is, I believe, dead even.”

More than a decade ago, Mickelson acknowledged the fact that Woods pushed him and others to significantly improve their game. The rivalry is proof that even one rival can influence a sportsman’s entire professional career.

Later at the 2017 PGA Championship, Mickelson pointed out that apart from pushing his competition for better game, Woods also influenced his peers to focus on their health and overall fitness. Mickelson even hired Butch Harmon, Woods’ former swing coach, to improve his game. And that has certainly helped Phil Mickelson find longevity in his game, even though he doesn’t swing like he once used to.

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“I don’t think I would have had the same level of success had he not come around,” Mickelson said of Woods.

But now, as the duo comes together once again to tee it off at Augusta National, can Phil Mickelson secure a scoring average lower than that of Woods?