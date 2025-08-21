Phil Mickelson Gives Solace to YouTuber After Rory McIlroy Left Him Red-Faced: ‘Thanks Goat’

In golf, recognition doesn’t always come from trophies or leaderboards — sometimes it comes from the most unexpected places. Just a few months ago, content creator Robby Berger was brushed off in an awkward run-in with Rory McIlroy

About six months ago, YouTuber Robby Berger, who runs the popular Bob Does Sports channel, spotted Rory McIlroy at a local gas station and saw it as a chance to get him on his channel. Berger tried to strike up a conversation by awkwardly thanking McIlroy for “all you do for YouTube” and asking if he had heard of Bob Does Sports. McIlroy simply said “no” and ended the interaction. Berger later shared the story with his 1.2 million Instagram followers, admitting he “completely botched my interaction” and joking about how poorly it went, saying “just did not have my A stuff today… just horrific.” McIlroy also playfully poked fun at Berger by writing that he could confirm it was not his best and that the Porsche he was driving looked nice, adding that it seems YouTube pays well.

His big moment finally came when Phil Mickelson couldn’t stop praising him. Phil said, “Berger? Oh my goodness….The first thing I watched him do was on the white fish bagel. It’s one of the funniest things I have ever seen. He just kills me… I have watched it a dozen times, it’s so funny.” The video Phil loved showed Robby at his favorite bagel shop, where the owner, Aviv, messed up his order. Robby had asked for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but Aviv handed him a white fish bagel instead. Robby cracked a joke, saying this wasn’t a Pepsi and Coke situation and that was where he drew the line. Still, he ended up eating the white fish and surprisingly liked it, turning the whole mix-up into a hilarious moment that Mickelson can’t get enough of.

“He really is hilarious, Mickelson added. Berger started as a Guest Services Manager at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, where guests began recognizing him for his funny Instagram videos. He left the hotel job to focus on content and launched Bob Does Sports during COVID after falling in love with golf. What began as small comedy skits turned into a huge media brand with millions of followers, viral golf videos, and big-name collaborations. Today, Berger runs a thriving business with sponsorships, merchandise, and events, all built around his humor and love for the game.

Berger couldn’t hide his excitement after Mickelson’s praise. He tweeted, “Really, really cool stuff. What a world. Thanks Goat @PhilMickelson,” showing just how surreal the moment felt. The admiration was mutual, as Mickelson replied, “You crack me up, my man,” sealing a lighthearted exchange that highlighted how a single viral video could bridge the gap between a rising comedian and a golf legend. Not only did Phil Mickelson praise Berger for his hilarious viral videos, but other golf stars have shown their support as well.

Golf Stars Rally Behind Robby Berger

After the awkward moment with McIlroy, Robby Berger bounced back with some much better luck with other golf stars. Bryson DeChambeau didn’t hesitate to jump on Bob Does Sports, and Berger said, “Bryson and I had a great time filming. He was really into it and made the day super fun.” The episode blew up, racking up over 1.4 million views, showing that some pros love letting loose and having fun on camera.

Next up was Xander Schauffele, whose appearance pulled in 1.1 million views, and the crew kept growing. With Fat Perez joining the team, they took on wild challenges like an 18-hole match against Max Homa and even a round against three NFL quarterbacks, led by Josh Allen. The mix of comedy, golf, and big-name guests turned Bob Does Sports into a must-watch channel that keeps fans coming back for more. From awkward moments to viral success, Robby Berger has turned Bob Does Sports into a must-watch channel, blending golf, comedy, and celebrity in a way fans love.