Phil Mickelson Has Fingers Crossed as Paige Spiranac & Others Sign Up for Major Golf Invitational

Golf is not that traditional anymore! With the changing landscape where golf wants to be attractive to a younger audience, efforts are being made. The involvement of social media influencers is on the rise. In the past, we have seen the PGA Tour organize the Creator Classic and LIV Golf host The Duels. Now, it’s time for the Internet Invitational: the biggest golf influencer event in history.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy unveiled the star-studded Internet Invitational, to be held from August 12-16. Portnoy’s event will take place at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri—an acclaimed golf resort nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Known for hosting elite exhibitions and PGA-sanctioned events, the venue adds weight to the Internet Invitational’s growing buzz. What makes the Internet Invitational truly stand out is its blend of traditional golf talent and viral internet personalities.

Some of the most recognizable names in the 48-player field include JR Smith, the former NBA star turned collegiate golfer, and Kyle Berkshire, the reigning World Long Drive Champion. On the influencer side, Paige Spiranac brings global attention as a former pro golfer and social media icon. Whereas Rick Shiels, one of YouTube’s top golf educators, also joins the lineup with a massive digital following. Suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan is also set to play. The field is indeed strong for this one, and Phil Mickelson sure cannot wait for this one!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mickelson recently chimed in on X with a playful reaction when the field was announced. “🙋‍♂️ Hopefully it’s not opposite a LIV event 🤞,” he wrote. Mickelson’s comment on this $1 million+ event reflects his awareness of the tournament’s cultural traction. He is hoping to catch some action live, or maybe from home, but being busy with a LIV Golf event won’t let that happen.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

LIV Golf does have two events scheduled in August. One at Bolingbrook GC in Chicago from Aug 8-10, and the second at The Club at Chatham Hills from Aug 15-17. Indeed, the dates are clashing with the Internet Invitational, and Lefty will have to rely on its broadcast to catch the action! The Internet Invitational comes with a lot of expectations, especially because of the big names associated with it. It is a collaboration between Barstool Sports, Bob Does Sports, and sponsors like Dunkin’ Donuts.

Before revealing the stacked lineup, Dave reminded fans of his long-standing plans. “People probably thought I forgot about it. Well, I didn’t,” he said. “I reached out to different people. I said, ‘Get me Fat Perez. Get me Robby Berger. Get me Joey Coldcuts. Get me these guys.’ And I did.” Now, this event is shaping up to be the most buzzworthy golf content event of the year—even as fans await official format details and broadcast info.

Now, as for Paige Spiranac, her involvement with the Internet Invitational is not the only big thing happening! She is making some other moves as well that you should know about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paige Spiranac joins Grass League

Paige Spiranac, golf’s most-followed digital personality, has officially joined the front office of the Grass League. A rising, fast-paced golf circuit that blends sport with spectacle. Spiranac announced her new role via a reel on Instagram. She teased the league’s disruptive energy: “Life moves fast… so why should golf be any different?” She promises fans a thrilling, high-stakes take on the game featuring “franchise rivalries,” “roaring fans,” and “no time for bogeys” competition. As part of the leadership team, Spiranac aims to elevate the league’s media presence and usher golf into a more modern, content-driven era.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Grass League’s next event, The Summer Grind, is set for August 30–31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California. Eleven franchise teams will battle it out on a Par-3 course designed for high drama, with 175 tucked pins, live music, food trucks, and a festival-like atmosphere. Spiranac’s involvement signals a major step forward in the league’s mission to attract younger, digitally native fans. With grassroots energy and influencer backing, the Grass League is redefining what competitive golf looks—and feels—like.

Now, all Spiranac fans will have a spectacular August!