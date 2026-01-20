Akshay Bhatia’s decision to turn down the lucrative deal offered by LIV Golf created ripples in the golf community. Phil Mickelson had, at one point, taken him under his wing. However, amid Bhatia turning down LIV’s offer, Mickelson is once again shaping headlines on the opposite side of the divide. While Bhatia chose to remain on the PGA Tour, Mickelson has moved swiftly to invest in the future by signing 21-year-old NCAA Men’s Champion. Notably, American golfer, Michael La Sasso has been welcomed to the Hy Flyers GC team.

After signing La Sasso to Hy Flyers GC, the captain of the club stated, “Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that’s evident every time he tees it up.”

Showering more praises on the rising golfer, Mm Mickelson added, “He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC.”

Even the previous day, when the official X handle in of Hy Flyers GC hinted at a new update of welcoming the new face to the team, Mickelson expressed his excitement and commented, “He’s REALLY good 😏.”

While LIV Golf and Phil are excited to welcome the NCAA champ to the team, the athlete expressed how ‘incredibly excited’ he is to join the Saudi-backed league. Such a move from the young golfer signals the leap he is ready to take into the professional ranks ahead of the 2026 season, even if it means giving up a coveted Masters spot.

After the announcement from LIV Golf, Michael La Sasso shared, “I’m incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career. It’s a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don’t take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC.”

