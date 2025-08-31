Phil Mickelson Hints at a Quieter LIV Golf Off-Season After Hectic Schedule

After 13 starts on the LIV circuit and four majors, along with recording his 103rd cut in men’s major golf, Phil Mickelson‘s 2025 season has more or less ended. The LIV pro experienced a truly demanding schedule this year with. However, after this tiring stretch and with the LIV season over, Mickelson is back again, sparking conversations over TV shows and wines. Let’s take a look at what Mickelson is up to, with the next season being the least of his concerns right now.

Currently, Mickelson’s Netflix favorites include Animal Kingdom. Posting on his X, Mickelson remarked, “There’s a great show that’s new to Netflix but has been around awhile called Animal Kingdom.” The American crime-family drama spans a total of 6 seasons and 75 episodes, following the story of Joshua Cody and a criminally entangled plot, keeping Mickelson captivated. However, the biggest attraction for Mickelson is the place of the series’ shooting.

He added, “It was shot in Oceanside and many scenes by the pier are where one of the best restaurants is located.” Praising the authentic Mexican cuisine, overlooking the Oceanside pier in California, and its excellent wine, Mickelson added, “Valle is an authentic Mexican restaurant with many ingredients and wines from Valle de Guadalupe. Both are worth checking out.”

However, besides the restaurant quips, Mickelson also has his eyes on the Ryder Cup. Mickelson took no time to praise his mate, Keegan Bradley, after his selfless Ryder Cup decision. Talking about Bradley on X, Mickelson said, “[He] is showing why he’s a great choice to lead this team.”

Even though the season has ended for Mickelson on a low note at the Team Championship, he continues to show support for his friends. Whether as a sturdy golfer you can rely on or as a friend to have your back, Mickelson has proven why he’s one of the favorites among fans and peers alike. However, despite being on LIV, Phil Mickelson has a different plan moving forward.

Phil Mickelson says Oakmont wasn’t his final US Open

Phil Mickelson has probably seen one of the most decorated careers in golf. At 55 years old, Mickelson has spent more than three decades on the courses as a pro. Transitioning to LIV just 3 years ago, the decision has placed one of the biggest chokeholds on Mickelson’s career grand slam. Although he has won 6 majors, including the 2021 PGA Championship, Mickelson has yet to see a US Open title. Being just one event short of his grand slam status, the hurt goes deeper. With the US Open at Oakmont this year, Mickelson’s grand slam felt farther away, failing to make the cut.

Moreover, his five-year exemption from the PGA Championship has expired after this year. Hence, his chances of playing another US Open feel slim. However, Mickelson is not about to lose hope any time soon. “So I said it’s very possibly my last, and I think that’s real. However, I also feel like I’m starting to play some good golf, and this year has been my best year on LIV.” He believes strong performances in upcoming Major championships could earn him another chance to qualify for the U.S. Open, either through ranking or other pathways. “I actually think I’m playing well enough that if I can play at the level I’ve played at out here in Majors again, I’ll finish high enough to get into a US Open via that qualifying avenue,” Mickelson remarked.

Whether Mickelson secures his grand slam or not still hangs in the balance. However, Mickelson feels intent on making another return to the US Open, heading into his 2026 season.