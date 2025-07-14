Phil Mickelson Hints LIV Golf May Poach PGA Tour Pros Again in Hypothetical Warning

While no one really expected Phil Mickelson to show up at Royal Portrush this year, especially with all the retirement talks, he’s back in the field for The Open Championship. Classic Phil move, right? Just when you think he’s done, he tees it up again. Known for surprising fans and dropping bold, unfiltered takes, usually about the rival tour. And once again, just three days before The Open, Mickelson has taken a bold shot at the PGA Tour, and this time, it’s a big one.

“Here’s a random Monday morning ‘hypothetical’ question. What if LIV went to a 35 event, full 120-person field, dual shotgun start(morning and afternoon), and the current LIV events were the ‘elevated’ events within the schedule 🤔 Where would those additional players come from, and what would happen to the PGA Tour then?” posted mickelson on X. His point is clear: if LIV Golf ever mirrors the structure of the PGA Tour with a full calendar, large fields, and elevated events, it could seriously threaten the Tour’s dominance. The only reason the PGA Tour is still holding ground, he seems to suggest, is because LIV hasn’t gone all-in on replicating the traditional format.

According to Lefty, right now, LIV appeals to a different kind of player, those drawn to innovation, team formats, and global reach. But if LIV were to adopt the PGA Tour’s format while continuing to offer significantly higher prize money, the lines between the two would blur, and the PGA Tour’s competitive edge could collapse. Naturally, that kind of statement didn’t go unnoticed. Not long after Mickelson’s remarks began circulating, a current PGA Tour player stepped in to defend the Tour.

“How much would that cost?” replied Michael S. Kim, and it wasn’t just about the numbers. His response hinted at something deeper than the years of history, stories, and memories the PGA Tour has built. LIV might have the money to copy the format, but it still stands nowhere close when it comes to emotional value. Even if LIV pulls off a full 35-event calendar, the connection fans and players have with the PGA Tour can’t be matched. That legacy wasn’t made overnight, and no amount of funding can recreate what the Tour represents. In just three years, LIV simply hasn’t earned that place.

That said, this isn’t the first time Phil Mickelson has taken a jab at the PGA Tour; he’s done it plenty of times before. One recent example came when Jay Monahan defended Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip the Memorial Tournament, which is one of the biggest events on the PGA Tour. In response to a post quoting Monahan, Mickelson fired back, saying this kind of “freedom” is exactly why the PGA Tour struggles to grow worldwide. He pointed out that sponsors don’t always know what they’re getting, and fans rarely see all the top players competing together. Mickelson admitted the system worked well for him and others in the past, but said it’s just not good for the sport or the fans anymore.

This tension between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf isn’t new; it’s been brewing ever since LIV came into the picture. But now, with a new CEO leading the PGA Tour, maybe, just maybe, there’s a chance to ease some of that strain and find a way forward.

Could Rolapp’s past ties open the door to peace with LIV?

With Brian Rolapp stepping in as the PGA Tour’s first-ever CEO, there’s fresh gossip about the long-frozen LIV Golf merger talks, and for good reason. Rolapp shares a personal history with LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil; the two went to Harvard Business School together. While no new meetings have been announced since the $1.5 billion investment offer from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, this connection has raised the possibility of quieter conversations starting behind the scenes.

Rolapp hasn’t made any bold claims about the merger just yet, but his comments suggest he’s listening and keeping options open. Speaking at his first press conference, he said, “When it comes to the situation with LIV, I think that’s a complex situation that’s probably something I should learn more about before I speak.” he is still new to the mess that Jay Manohan has left but he acknowledges that fans clearly want to see the best golfers competing against each other, and it’s something he has in mind as he steps into the new role. Scott O’Neil hasn’t made any public comments yet, but with both leaders now in place and sharing a long-standing connection, the chances of some progress feel more realistic than they’ve been in a long time.

With all the noise around LIV, the PGA Tour, and what comes next, this year’s Open has a different kind of energy. But once the first shot is hit at Royal Portrush, it’ll come back to what really matters, and that’s the game of golf.