Phil Mickelson Is All Smiles After Pulling Off Major LIV Golf Record at Age 55

LIV Golf is underway in Chicago this week, and Phil Mickelson is proving that age is nothing more than a number. Fresh off a round that has him just one shot behind leader Dustin Johnson, the 55-year-old is on the brink of setting a personal record in the breakaway league. At the Bolingbrook Club this week, Mickelson made it clear he’s savoring the opportunity, not just to contend this week, but to close out what has been one of his most consistent seasons since joining LIV.

Phil Mickelson had a stellar start to the week on Friday, as he fired five birdies for the day, including four consecutive ones, but ended up finishing 3-under par with two bogeys. Yet, Mickelson stands tied third for the day, among the likes of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Post his solid finish, Mickelson was asked about the possibility of securing his best finish yet in the series, and he didn’t hesitate to put his ambitions into words. “Yeah, I really want to finish the year off right. I’ve played well this year, played consistent, and have had almost, with one or two exceptions, I’ve been in the top 24 each week, so I’ve played consistent,” Phil Mickelson said in the post-round press conference.

In LIV Golf, only the top 24 earn points, and Mickelson has managed to finish within that range in most events except in three instances this year — in the UK, Dallas, and Korea. But that hasn’t stopped him from patting himself on the back. “At 55, I think that’s a cool accomplishment, and I would love to finish this year off right, move back up the list, and have two more solid finishes before we go to the Team Championship,” Mickelson continued. He currently ranks 20th in the individual points rankings, which is his best ranking since joining LIV in 2022, proving it to be his most consistent year on LIV.

“That’s more of just a personal goal of mine — that I think to play against competition like this, Rahm and Bryson and Brooks and DJ and Cam Smith and Joaco and these guys, and to be able to hang, I think that would mean a lot to me,” Phil Mickelson added. For him, the goal isn’t just about finishing within the top or having flawless statistics. It’s about proving that his game still holds up against some of the longest hitters and the top performers on the circuit.

Despite being a senior on LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson has proven that his game is still in a position to compete with the best. And this week at Bolingbrook, a top-10 finish in Chicago could be more than a personal milestone — it might be a statement that his competitive fire burns as bright as ever, even as the years stack up. And to understand the weight of that potential milestone, it’s worth looking back at Mickelson’s journey in LIV Golf and how his performances have evolved since he joined the league.

Phil Mickelson’s journey on LIV so far

Phil Mickelson’s journey on LIV Golf, which began in 2022, has been a mix of ups and downs. Despite signing on as one of LIV’s marquee players, rumored to be worth around $200 million and also captaining his team, the HyFlyers GC, his individual finishes have been inconsistent. In the year he joined LIV, Mickelson finished 34th on the points table with only 15 points to his name, most of it earned from the 8th-place finish in Chicago. Next year, 2023, was similar, but with no top-10 finish and 17 points earned from three finishes within the top-24. A similar feat followed last year.

However, a breakthrough came in March 2025 in Hong Kong, where he earned his first individual podium moment, finishing solo third with a score of 14-under over three days. But that was not all. One of his most talked-about performances this year was at LIV Golf Virginia, where the lefty fired a stunning 6-under 65 on the final day, capped by a memorable bunker-to-birdie on the par-4 17th, to finish tied 4th.

While his performances on LIV don’t replicate the success he’s had over the years on the PGA Tour, this season on LIV is looking promising. After ten events that he’s played in, he has scored close to 56 points, and with just one more event to go before the team championship in Michigan later this month, Mickelson is confident that he can climb up the ranks.