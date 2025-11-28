Phil Mickelson Laughs in Disbelief at PGA Tour Pro’s Unreal Record: ‘Can’t Fathom That’

In golf, some numbers define a legend, while others tell a more curious story. What happens when a golfer achieves a record of near-perfect consistency, yet it draws laughter instead of applause? One such number shared in a tweet got the golf fans buzzing, and even 6x major winner Phil Mickelson couldn’t keep himself out of it.

Golf Digest’s director of digital content, Jamie Kennedy, shared an X post about Max McGreevy’s fairway record. He revealed that McGreevy had hit 60 straight fairways on the PGA Tour in 2025, which is nearly 4.5 rounds without missing the fairway. Phil Mickelson replied to the tweet and wrote, “😳 I can’t fathom that 😂.”

McGreevy is a 30-year-old from Edmond, Oklahoma, and a former University of Oklahoma standout. He turned pro in 2017 and earned his PGA Tour card via strong Korn Ferry Tour play for the 2021-2022 season. However, he lost the exempt status after the poor 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons. He flourished again in the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour with two wins and nine top-10 finishes.

McGreevy has been performing well on the PGA Tour in 2025. However, Phil Mickelson seemingly laughed at Max McGreevy because, despite consistently hitting the fairways, McGreevy does not have a very impressive career. Although Lefty didn’t give a clarification of the jab, it could likely be because of his short drives and no wins on the PGA Tour yet.

Over the three years Max McGreevy has played on the PGA Tour, he has started in 98 events. Of them, he has no wins, two runner-up finishes, and seven top 10 finishes. Moreover, he has missed the cut in 39 of the 98 events he has played. That’s 40% of the events he started. For someone with impressive fairway consistency, this shows a lack of other skills.

However, Max McGreevy has performed far better in 2025. Of the seven top 10 finishes he has had, four came this season. And of the 18 cuts he made from 31 events, he rose to the top 25 nine times. He also had a runner-up finish at the season finale, the RSM Classic. Thanks to that, he went from 89 to 60 on the FedEx Cup Fall standings and secured a full exemption on the PGA Tour for 2026.

Max McGreevy isn’t the only golfer on the PGA Tour whom Phil Mickelson has jibed at, though. He has a notable habit of voicing his critiques of the PGA Tour and supporting LIV Golf players on social media.

Phil Mickelson has a habit of taking jabs at the PGA Tour and its members

In May 2025, Phil Mickelson publicly criticized PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s defense of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy skipped the Memorial Tournament, which is a signature event. Monahan supported his decision and said that it’s the beauty of the PGA Tour’s model that allows golfers to select which event they want to play. And while many would appreciate this, Mickelson didn’t. Lefty took to social media shortly after that and wrote, “The beauty of our model,” along with laughing emojis.

Similarly, he also took a playful jab at Hideki Matsuyama in January 2025. Matsuyama had made history at The Sentry by carding the lowest-ever 72-hole record. He shot an incredible 35-under par to win the event. While his game is impressive, his English is not so much. Despite spending around 11 years on the PGA Tour, he hasn’t mastered the language, or that’s just what he claims, according to the 6-time major winner.

Shortly after his win, a lifting coach, Jake Knapp, wrote a tweet about Hideki’s English. Phil Mickelson had a hilarious reply to the post. He claimed that Matsuyama knows English but says, “Hideki no English.”

Mickelson doesn’t only take a jab at PGA Tour pros, but he also publicly supports fellow LIV golfers. For instance, Joaquin Niemann won his second LIV event of the season at LIV Golf Singapore 2025. His team took to X and said Niemann should be among the top 5 golfers in the world with his current form. Mickelson showed support by saying, “Top 5, Try #1.” Many golf enthusiasts, however, took it as a jab at the current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.

Phil Mickelson’s commentary always adds a layer to the conversation. His take on Max McGreevy’s record hints that every number invites its own storyline.