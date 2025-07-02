brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

Phil Mickelson Left Stranded as National Call-Up Door Closes at His Face

BySudha Kumari

Jul 2, 2025 | 1:21 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The golf gods do not seem to favor Phil Mickelson this season. The reason? With missed cuts in the first two men’s majors, he reportedly snuffed out his last chance at a career Grand Slam after missing another cut at the 2025 U.S. Open. Despite the disappointing runs, especially outside LIV Golf, a golf insider showed support for Mickelson and said, “I want to seriously suggest that Keegan should put Phil Mickelson in as an assistant captain.” That was a big suggestion, and a rather unlikely one. And that’s pretty evident, given the latest update around Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup team.

Keegan Bradley, who is looking to become the first American Ryder Cup playing captain following Arnold Palmer in 1963, already boasts a strong team of vice-captains. Before the latest addition, Bradley’s team consisted of Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Jim Furyk. And now, instead of Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland has joined the vice-captains list. 

After Keegan Bradley confirmed Woodland’s appointment on Wednesday, Woodland said of the opportunity: “I am extremely excited and grateful to Keegan for the opportunity to support the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.” 

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Keegan Bradley make a mistake by not choosing Phil Mickelson as a Ryder Cup vice-captain?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved