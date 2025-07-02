Phil Mickelson Left Stranded as National Call-Up Door Closes at His Face

The golf gods do not seem to favor Phil Mickelson this season. The reason? With missed cuts in the first two men’s majors, he reportedly snuffed out his last chance at a career Grand Slam after missing another cut at the 2025 U.S. Open. Despite the disappointing runs, especially outside LIV Golf, a golf insider showed support for Mickelson and said, “I want to seriously suggest that Keegan should put Phil Mickelson in as an assistant captain.” That was a big suggestion, and a rather unlikely one. And that’s pretty evident, given the latest update around Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup team.

Keegan Bradley, who is looking to become the first American Ryder Cup playing captain following Arnold Palmer in 1963, already boasts a strong team of vice-captains. Before the latest addition, Bradley’s team consisted of Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, and Jim Furyk. And now, instead of Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland has joined the vice-captains list.

After Keegan Bradley confirmed Woodland’s appointment on Wednesday, Woodland said of the opportunity: “I am extremely excited and grateful to Keegan for the opportunity to support the U.S. Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.”

