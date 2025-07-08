Phil Mickelson Lets Slip Bryson DeChambeau’s Secret to Leaving His LIV Golf Rivals in the Dust

Bryson DeChambeau has been nothing short of dominant on LIV Golf this season. Currently ranked No. 2 in the LIV standings, he’s put together an impressive run with six top-10 finishes and a victory in Korea to show for it. But his success hasn’t been limited to the LIV. In majors, too, Bryson continues to be a serious contender. Winning the 2024 US Open, tying for 5th at the 2024 Masters, and coming heartbreakingly close to winning the PGA Championship, finishing second in 2024 and 2025. While some players have struggled to maintain their form after making the move to LIV, that hasn’t been the case for Bryson. Clearly. There is a secret to all of this! Lefty spilled the beans.

“Do you know who is leading on LIV in, uh, scrambling?” Phil Mickelson asked Grant Horvat during a round, with a smile that said he already knew the answer. Before Horvat could respond, Mickelson pointed across the fairway and said, “This guy right here, Bryson DeChambeau.” Scrambling might not be the flashiest stat in golf, but it speaks volumes about a player’s ability to recover under pressure. Right now, no one on LIV does it better than DeChambeau, who leads with a scrambling rate of 66.9 percent. And that’s only part of the story.

Watching Bryson DeChambeau in action, Phil appreciated his ability to excel at simple things. “He does the basic stuff exceptionally well,” said Lefty. Bryson is also tied for the most eagles this season, showing how dangerous he is when scoring chances come up. On top of that, he leads LIV in average driving distance at 331.1 yards, still hitting it farther than just about anyone. And that’s exactly what has set Bryson apart this season. Sure, players are doing well, but not as well as Bryson.

Jon Rahm is no doubt an exceptional player. He is currently ranked No. 3 on the LIV Golf leaderboard and has been consistent throughout the season. In scrambling, he holds fifth place in the league with a solid success rate of 63.71 percent. At this year’s PGA Championship, he finished tied for eighth but not quite in contention like Bryson, who tied for second and was in the mix until the very end. Then there is Joaquin Niemann, who has won 4 events on LIV this year.

DeChambeau and Mickelson share a strong bond, and it’s evident in their mutual appreciation for each other’s game.

That respect was easy to see during the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event when Mickelson pulled off an unbelievable flop shot on the 17th hole that somehow rolled right into the cup. Bryson, who was playing alongside him, couldn’t stop raving about it. “Man, he created some Phil Mickelson magic there. Vintage Phil,” he said. “That’s got to be one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in my entire life.” It was a genuine moment that showed how much Bryson admires Phil’s creativity, and it’s not the first time they’ve praised each other like this.

What sets DeChambeau and other LIV players apart is that he is cleaner around the greens, smarter with his shot choices, and more composed under crunch moments. That ability to turn tough lies into par saves and quiet holes into birdie chances is what Mickelson sees as the difference. In a field full of talent, Bryson is separating himself by doing the little things better and doing them when it matters most.

That edge has shaped his season so far, and with the next stretch of tournaments coming up, it could decide how the rest of his year unfolds.

What is next for Bryson DeChambeau?

After a disappointing early exit from the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau won’t have much time to dwell on what went wrong at Oakmont. Next up, he’ll be heading to Spain for LIV Golf Andalucía, where his team, Crushers GC, is chasing a fourth straight title. DeChambeau has been the anchor behind the Crushers’ hot streak, and with momentum on their side, they’ll be eyeing another team trophy on European soil.

But more importantly, all eyes will be on Bryson at The Open Championship, the final major of the year. With two U.S. Open titles already on his resume, missing the cut this year was a hard pill to swallow, especially after such a strong start on Day 1. It was a sharp contrast to his showing at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second and pushed Scottie Scheffler until the very end, falling short by just five strokes. Now, The Open offers a shot at redemption.

Bryson has been one of the most consistent performers across majors this season and is also a fan favorite to win. If he can bring the same control and creativity to the links setup, he’ll be a real threat to not only LIV players but also PGA Tour players.

So, can he finish the season the way he started, making noise and turning heads?