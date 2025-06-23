Phil Mickelson Makes Feelings Clear on Keegan Bradley With 3 Months Left for Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Golf fans packed TPC River Highlands for pure cinematic drama on Sunday. The 2025 Travelers Championship—the last of the season’s eight signature events—wrapped up in style. Coming just days after the rough-and-tumble at Oakmont, many players bounced back into form at River Highlands. Scottie Scheffler kicked off the week carding a personal low of 62 on the first day. However, he shared the initial lead with Austin Eckroat. But golf being what it is, things never end the way they start out.

Scheffler maintained his form even on the second day. Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood joined him atop the leaderboard when they entered the weekend. Tommy Fleetwood entered the final round confident of his three-shot lead. He saw his peers, Scheffler and Thomas, fall way behind. Fleetwood now had a chance to claim his first title on the PGA Tour despite flirting with victory so many times in the past.

But it was taken away this time, too, when Keegan Bradley snatched the title from him when he birdied the last hole. While Fleetwood had a disappointing 3-putt bogey on the last hole, Bradley seized the opportunity and won by just one shot for a dramatic finish on the 72nd hole. And while this dramatic finish had everyone’s jaws dropping, Phil Mickelson couldn’t help but contain his excitement either.

The six-time major champion took to his social media immediately and posted, “Keegan Bradley is THE MAN!!” as he couldn’t help but appreciate his long-time buddy. Despite Phil Mickelson’s move to LIV Golf in 2022, the duo has shared a strong relationship playing events together in the past. And Mickelson’s appreciation is only reflective of his true character and supportive nature for all players.

And it was quite a turnaround win for Bradley, who was trailing one shot behind Fleetwood as they teed off the final hole on Sunday. Keegan Bradley is also looking forward to leading Team U.S.A. at Bethpage Black in September. This is the first win of the season for the team U.S.A. Ryder Cup captain, and his last win was nearly a year ago at the 2024 BMW Championship.

“I feel an obligation to play for the people of New England and the Northeast—to represent them—and this is the best way I can do it. Of all the shots and all the putts I’ve hit, I think I’m going to remember that one the most… Go USA, “ an emotional Bradley said after claiming his 8th PGA Tour title. And receiving a shoutout from Phil Mickelson, whom Bradley has claimed as his mentor in the past, just made his victory even sweeter.

Keegan Bradley looks up to Phil Mickelson

Bradley, just before the 2025 Masters earlier this year, confessed that he took the golfing legend for granted during his younger years. But with, he has realised how Mickelson has indeed done for the younger generations to grow the game. “Really, early in my career, I took for granted Phil’s leadership that he gave me. I was playing with one of the best players to ever touch a golf club.”

Keegan Bradley was named the Ryder Cup captain last year. Moreover, he reflected on his memories playing under Mickelson’s leadership when they played together at the same event in 2014. “What Phil did for me is he created a relaxed atmosphere. He told me, ‘Don’t worry about putting it four or five feet by. I’ll make them come back.’ Little stuff like that, really, it helped me,” Bradley shared. And clearly, that advice paid off even until his 2025 Travelers’ Championship win.

Bradley also added, “I owe a lot to Phil and I think he’s done so much for the American side of the Ryder Cup.” Phil Mickelson has played in 12 Ryder Cup events, the most anyone has ever played. Their relationship even now continues to be as strong as it was before. And Mickelson’s gesture only made Bradley’s victory sweeter.