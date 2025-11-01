Phil Mickelson Makes His Opinion on Anthony Kim Very Clear After LIV Golf Relegated Him

“The world of golf is drawn to him,” declared Phil Mickelson when Anthony Kim made his much-awaited comeback to professional golf in February 2024. Unfortunately, that charisma died amidst the battle of depression and a struggle to remain sober. In August this year, Kim was relegated from LIV after finishing 55th in the 2025 standings. This was a blow to his barely floating career, yet the American remained optimistic. Among the consolations, it was again Mickelson who showed his trust in him.

“I know you haven’t had the results you wanted, but you have so much to be proud of,” Phil’s message said. Now, months later, when Kim is trying to maintain (and is winning) his footing in the sport that gave him all at the Link Hong Kong Open, Mickelson’s support is out there again. On Friday, Mickelson took to X to send an encouraging message to Kim.

“He’s worked hard and has gotten better every day. I’m rooting hard for his success,” Lefty wrote.

The post felt like a need of the hour, as Kim immediately responded with: “🙏🙏 appreciate u my brother.”

“Keep up the great play!” Lefty concluded.

Kim shot a second straight under-par round at the Link Hong Kong Open. The American sits at five-under through 36 holes following the rounds of 68 and 67. Though still ten shots behind leader Tom McKibbin, Kim’s cut is significant to him. This tournament carries an extra significance.

The winner of this Asian Tour event will earn a direct entry to The Open Championship and The Masters. For Kim, that remains a long shot, but his decent performance can give him back the lost confidence. Currently (3rd round), players in the top 20 are sitting around eight under, meaning a solid third round could put Kim in the mix for a strong finish. This could be everything Kim would want right now.

Kim’s fall from the sport remains one of golf’s most talked-about stories. It was May 2012 when he withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship due to his left Achilles surgery. That one surgery would soon turn into seven in the coming decades, including a spinal fusion similar to Tiger’s. To numb the pain, the now 40-year-old would quickly turn to drugs, a decision that would further exacerbate his situation.

In March of last year, Kim decided it was time to professionally pick up the clubs again. LIV seemed like a great avenue for this, but luck was not with him. Across 23 events over two seasons, Kim failed to earn a single point (LIV only points the top-24s). Kim’s best result was a T25 at LIV Dallas. By the end of the 2025 season, he was relegated.

But experience has made him knowledgeable. Instead of sitting around and blaming his luck, Kim immediately pivoted to the Asian Tour’s International Series. His debut was decent at the Jakarta International, finishing with a T29. He then missed the cut at the International Series Philippines, but now has arrived at Hong Kong looking sharper and a little more confident.

“It’s the best I’ve hit the ball since coming back,” Kim said after his second round performance. “I just haven’t got the ball in the hole. I definitely finally see the work I’m doing. I’m excited.”

Doesn’t it all play out as a full-fledged movie? It really does. And Mickelson’s support for his old Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammate feels like the perfect nudge in the right direction. For Lefty, though, relegation has never been a pleasant word. He’s seen his own HyFlyers teammate Andy Olgetree lose his spot that way. Mickleson, himself, also knows what it’s like to live through that uncertainty.

And that’s why his tweet is catching all the attention. We can just hope Kim’s future looks secure. And it can, if he just pushes a little harder.

Anthony Kim’s possible road back to LIV

Can Anthony Kim make a return to LIV Golf in 2026? The answer is yes. But of course, it is fraught with a lot of challenges. Following his relegations, Kim has two official routes back into the league: win the LIV Golf Promotions event in December or finish among the top two players in the International Series rankings. The latter, as per the South China Morning Post, significantly improves Kim’s odds, at least on paper.

Kim’s immediate challenge is his position in the International Series order of merit. As of now, the leaderboard is led by Scott Vincent, with Miguel Tabuena and Lucas Herbert close behind. Kim, meanwhile, is still trying to climb the standings. He remains far from the top two spots that guarantee him a reinstatement.

The December Promotions event offers a backup path, though it’s an even taller mountain to climb. Nearly 100 players (elite amateurs to former Tour pros) will compete for a single LIV Golf contract worth $200,000 and a team spot. Kim will be directly exempted from the second round, as a relegated player, but he lacks consistency. So, that remains to be seen.

For now, he just needs to focus on his current game and let everything fall into place eventually.