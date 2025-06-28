Phil Mickelson Makes Honest Confession on Life’s ‘Wicked Turn’ After Collapse at LIV Golf Dallas

Phil Mickelson’s week at LIV Golf Dallas 2025 has been anything but smooth. Competing at Maridoe Golf Club—a 7,543-yard, par-72 beast known for punishing any lapse in concentration—the 54-year-old LIV captain struggled to keep momentum after a promising start. In Round 1, Mickelson carded a 5-over-par 77, landing him in a tie for 46 , well behind the leaders. Mickelson’s round was tracking positively early. Through 15 holes, he was 1-under, demonstrating solid tee-to-green play and his usual steady putting. His driving average hovered around 304 yards—competitive by LIV standards. But two errant swings at the end of the round derailed everything: one led to a double bogey, the next to a quadruple bogey. His score ballooned, and just like that, a strong round collapsed into a disappointing finish.

Rather than hide from the result, Mickelson reflected publicly with a candid post on X the next morning, using the moment to draw a deeper parallel. “Many have said golf parallels life and yesterday was another great example of that,” he wrote. “At any moment life can also take a wicked turn so appreciate all we have, continue to be present and enjoy the moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The message, though rooted in golf, struck a chord for many fans. It was Mickelson at his most introspective, acknowledging a harsh result while turning it into a larger reminder to stay grounded, thankful, and mentally resilient. That sense of perspective wasn’t limited to his performance in Dallas, but echoed sentiments Mickelson had recently shared following another emotional moment after the 2025 U.S. Open.

Not his last U.S. Open? Mickelson clears the air

Mickelson’s comments also came just two weeks after his missed cut at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, a venue long known for its brutality, and the site many believed would mark his final attempt at completing the career Grand Slam. Leading into the championship, Mickelson had said there was a “high likelihood” it would be his last U.S. Open. With his exemption from the 2021 PGA Championship victory expiring and no guaranteed starts ahead, speculation swirled that his record 33rd U.S. Open start might also be his farewell. After finishing 8-over and missing the cut, it seemed the curtain had closed.

But in a follow-up interview days later, Mickelson clarified that he wasn’t ready to make anything official. “I actually think I’m playing well enough… I’m in the other three majors for a lot of years, and it could very well get me into the U.S. Open again,” he said. “I don’t want to say that it is my last.” The statement reopened the door to a potential return, either through qualifying or another special exemption. Though he acknowledged the dwindling chances, Mickelson’s tone was clear: if there’s a path, he’ll take it. That resolve mirrors the very message he posted after LIV Dallas. No matter how brutal a finish, no matter how uncertain the future, the mindset remains the same: stay present, stay grateful, and move forward.