Phil Mickelson Makes LIV Golf Return at $30 Million Event After Long Absence

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his schedule, Phil Mickelson appears ready to return to competitive action. Since the beginning of the 2026 season, Mickelson stayed away from the greens owing to a private family health matter. The six-time major champion stepped away from the opening stretch of the 2026 season and missed back-to-back three events. But now, after a lot of speculation, a fresh update suggests that a comeback could happen sooner than expected.

“Phil Mickelson returns to a lineup this week in South Africa,” shared HyFlyers GC from their official Instagram handle. They also shared a picture of Phil with the title “Cap is Back.”

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Such an update made its way when golf enthusiasts started doubting his return and even anticipated a change in the role of captaincy. Reserve players had to step in to fill his spot, with replacements rotating across early-season stops in Riyadh, Adelaide, and Hong Kong.

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Now, with HyFlyers preparing for the upcoming $20 million event, Mickelson’s anticipated return could mark a major boost for the team. It might turn out to be a pivotal moment. His delayed start to the season on the LIV Golf League circuit was having an impact on the team’s deteriorating performance.

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“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as [my wife] Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter. I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible,” stated the 55-year-old icon before LIV Golf Riyadh. However, after Riyadh, two more events have concluded for the PIF-backed league.

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His absence has unfortunately forced him outside the “safe zone” of the Saudi-backed league. He is trailing by 12 points from the safe zone according to the LIV Golf individual standings. If he falls below the 47th-place, his full-time status in LIV might be at stake. Thus, the positive update has made its way at the correct time.

After mixed results, Phil Mickelson aims for stronger LIV campaign

Mickelson has remained a member of LIV Golf and the captain of HyFlyers GC since their inception back in 2022. In the last season, Mickelson balanced his role as captain of the HyFlyers GC in the LIV Golf League with appearances in all four major championships. However, he struggled with his form at a few events.

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Imago Mar 27, 2015- San Antonio, TX– Phil Mickelson during second round play of the Valero Texas Open at the AT&T Oaks Course, TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Golf Herren – Valero Texas Open – Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon1503270122015

Mar 27 2015 San Antonio TX Phil Mickelson during Second Round Play of The Valero Texas Open AT The AT Oaks Course TPC San Antonio in San Antonio Texas Golf Mar 27 PGA Golf men Valero Texas Open Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

Although he showed flashes of vintage form on the LIV circuit and also secured a podium finish, he failed to hold on to his form in the majors. He missed the cut for three out of the four majors he participated in.

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However, his LIV Golf run helped his team to finish in the 5th position in the Team Championship. Mickelson secured a 3rd-place finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong in 2025, bagging his first-ever podium in the league. Following that, he also secured three top-10 finishes throughout the season.

Although last year, too, he was forced to miss the 2025 season opening event at Riyadh owing to a shoulder injury, he was soon back to guide his team. Now, as the 2026 Masters, too, knocks on the door, fans are waiting to witness how he performs after his time away from the competitive sphere.