Phil Mickelson Mocked by PGA Tour Pro’s GF Over Physical Appearance He Worked Hard to Change

In professional golf, it’s not only the scores that get noticed—appearances often speak just as loudly. With cameras following every swing and step, players know that even subtle changes won’t go unnoticed. At this year’s Open Championship, amid strong competition and swirling retirement rumors, one name has emerged once again: Phil Mickelson. And this time, it’s not his golf game but a nostalgic hairstyle that’s drawing attention.

Phil Mickelson is teeing it up at The Open despite continued speculation about retirement, and currently finds himself tied at 21 after Round 1. But rather than his performance, it’s an old hairstyle of Mickelson’s that has stolen the spotlight this time.

Mickelson’s iconic visor days faded out by late 2023. These days, he’s more often seen sporting a cap, and that’s not the only shift in his appearance. Since joining LIV Golf, Phil has undergone significant physical transformations. Ahead of the 2023 Masters, he shed a substantial amount of weight through intermittent fasting and rigorous speed training. He also grew a beard, further adding to his changed image.

From nostalgic throwbacks to bold new trims, golf’s biggest names are proving that humor and style still have a place in the sport. But once again, it’s Phil Mickelson’s past look that’s become a talking point.

Golf writer Claire Rogers recently posted a throwback photo of Mickelson holding the Claret Jug after his 2013 Open victory. In the photo, Phil’s hair is long and untrimmed, falling to his ears—a detail that reignited lively reactions across the golf world. Even a few insiders found the style amusing.

“That’s a female vice principal,” joked Maken White, girlfriend of PGA Tour pro Jake Knapp, poking fun at Mickelson’s 2013 hairstyle. Maken, known for her witty takes on social media, often brings a touch of levity to the golf world. Ironically, her own partner rocks long hair himself—perhaps a sign of her appreciation for relaxed styles paired with powerful swings.

This isn’t Maken’s first playful take on a viral golf moment. During the 2025 U.S. Open in June, she posted, “Tyrrell, you mean the absolute world to me,” right as Tyrrell Hatton was caught furiously smashing his club after a bunker meltdown. Her humor is lighthearted, yet timely—and it’s quickly becoming a staple in golf’s online fan culture.

While Phil’s throwback look is stirring buzz online, he’s not the only golfer grabbing attention for his appearance. Another big name has sparked similar chatter—Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy Opens Up About His Surprising Haircut

Rory McIlroy caught eyes at the Genesis Scottish Open not only for his game but also for his noticeably shorter haircut. As McIlroy revealed, the change was an attempt to hide his graying hair. “I stupidly thought that by going shorter, it would take the grays out,” he said with a laugh. “If anything, it makes me look more gray.” Though the trim didn’t quite work as planned, he joked that it’ll grow back in time for the Ryder Cup in September.

CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis couldn’t resist pointing it out during a post-round interview. “You seem a little lighter, and it might be because of the haircut. Can you just take the hat off for us? What happened there, Rory?” McIlroy obliged with a smile, explaining the reasoning behind his decision, while Balionis joked it could turn out to be a good-luck haircut.