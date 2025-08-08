Phil Mickelson Opens Up on Emotional Reason Behind His Ties to Veteran Charity Mission

As prize purses in professional golf continue to soar, it’s not just the winners cashing in—many players are using their earnings and platforms to give back in meaningful ways. From Bryson DeChambeau pledging $1,000 per birdie to the Towers Foundation in 2021, to Taylor Montgomery donating $75,000 to Military Kids through the RSM Birdies Fore Love initiative, the spirit of generosity has been alive and well on Tour. Now, as the 2025 season winds down, another golfing icon is stepping up in a big way. Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion, is shining a spotlight on a heartfelt cause close to his roots—supporting veterans through a powerful partnership that blends golf with gratitude.

The six-time major champion, Mickelson, and his team, HyFlyers GC, partnered with ‘Bunkers in Baghdad’ last year. The partnership was more than just helping the ones in need; it was a step to engage with youth, sustainability, and honoring the military. As part of the initiative, the armed forces get access to golf equipment as a gesture of thanks for their invaluable contribution. The contribution helps in building camaraderie among the soldiers. For the initiative, Eric Harrison said, “While in Iraq, my unit received clubs, balls, and turf. The unit created a driving range, allowing soldiers to hit balls following patrols and blow off steam. Seeing the Bunkers’ boxes arrive in the mail felt like receiving a little slice of home.” Hanna, who started Bunkers in Baghdad back in 2008, has served 86 countries till now, along with different partners, including HyFlyers GC and Mickelson.

Coming from a civil service family, the veteran golfer has shared his emotional journey behind the generous initiative. In the recent video shared by LIV Golf, Joseph M. Hanna, founder and president of Bunkers in Baghdad, and Mickelson shared in detail about the initiative and the impact that has been created since its inception. The 55-year-old said, “So Joe, you know you have such a strong impact on so many people and have used the game of golf to help better their lives. That’s why we’re so proud to be helpful in any way.” As part of the “Potential Unleashed” initiative, the partnership has helped in donating more than 16 million golf balls and 1.6 million golf clubs to US troops across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sharing further, Mickelson talked about his father’s background and strong connection with the military. He said, “My dad served for 12 years in the military. It’s one of the reasons why I really love bunkers in Baghdad. To be able to see the impact that it’s having on men and women who are serving our country is very fulfilling.” The golfer’s father was a fighter jet pilot who, with his family, had a longstanding commitment to support military and related initiatives. Even the golfer, with his wife, Amy, supported families of Army personnel who were injured in combat. The duo founded, “Birdies for the Brave” initiative.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the work is not done yet for the golfer, as he says at the end of the video, “The future for us is just to keep growing and try to impact more and more people because as men and women who serve the country become aware of the opportunity at clubs.” As part of this opportunity, the golfer is leading a new internal initiative to help “Bunkers in Baghdad” with the contribution.

Phil Mickelson and HyFlyers GC’s contribution to the initiative

“The efforts of Bunkers in Baghdad are incredible, and we are so grateful to be a part of a program that helps bring some enjoyment to our military with the game of golf,” said Mickelson about the initiative. Back in 2024, the team sent more than 20,000 golf balls to US service members. In fact, the captain turned every challenge into an opportunity to contribute. He started a bunker challenge where every bunker shot leads to contributing to the US military.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So far, he has donated $25,000 through the initiative. To promote that even further, he continues to carry on that challenge, where he donates $1000 for every bunker shot and asks every guest on his YouTube video to contribute $100 for the same. In his video, fellow pro Bryson DeChambeau was also seen taking part and agreeing to the generous contribution.

“We are forever grateful for the sacrifice that the men and women of our country have made to provide the freedoms we all take for granted,” which has been the driving force for the 55-year-old. Even though the golfer might have struggled with his performance on the course, with his contribution, Phil Mickelson is always trying to make an impact. Did you know about the initiative? What are your thoughts on this generous approach from the golfer and his team? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.