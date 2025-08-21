Phil Mickelson Personally Thanked by Anthony Kim for His Actions Towards Relegated LIV Golf Pro

Anthony Kim, who joined LIV Golf last year, has continued his streak of two back-to-back seasons of scoring no points. After a challenging stint on LIV, Kim, who is now ranked 55th in the standings this season after being unable to score any points, is set to be relegated. The challenging moment turned heartfelt after a powerful message from golf legend Phil Mickelson went viral, showing appreciation for Anthony Kim.

Responding to Kim’s gracious social media post, where he thanked everyone involved with LIV Golf and emphasized resilience in the face of failure, Mickelson offered encouragement— “You’ve worked really hard and made so much progress. I know you haven’t had the results you wanted but you have so much to be proud of.” Anthony Kim, who has been open about his journey of alcohol abuse, responded gratefully to Mickelson —”Appreciate u my brother thank u for being supportive in not only my golf but my family.”

