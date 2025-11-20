Phil Mickelson Quietly Helps NFL Legend Undergo Urgent Surgery: ‘I’m So Happy’

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has been dealing with a lot at the moment. The 61-year-old NFL icon has been fighting Parkinson’s disease for a long time, and his health condition has further deteriorated recently. Suffering from cirrhosis of the liver, the former NFL star had been looking for a liver transplant. Unfortunately, his procedure was delayed as the donor was found to be infected. Thus, with no other option, Kosar underwent five procedures, trying to stop internal bleeding, and was in urgent need of a liver transplant. Throughout this struggle, Phil Mickelson helped him significantly.

On the evening of November 16, the Browns legend had good news for his fans. After some significant delays, Kosar shared that his doctors have finally cleared him for the transplant. Later, in a video from the hospital, he said, “I absolutely got to give an amazing shoutout to the awesome Phil Mickelson. Phil, on my GoFundMe, to my surprise, to see an awesome donation by you of $20,000 to help support what I am going through and some of the missions and the passions we’re doing in renewing athletes’ lives. I can’t thank you enough, Phil.“

He also took to his official X account and wrote a thank-you message to Mickelson. “@PhilMickelson Can’t Thank U Enough Phil for Your Amazing Donation Call me Anytime for Anything #UMatter #RenewingAthletesLives” Immediately, Mickelson too, responded with a warm message saying, “I’m so happy you’re doing well.” Surely, this was a great relief for the NFL icon. After all, he has been on the waiting list for more than a year.

In the video, Kosar also added, “Hey, I’m out and I’m feeling good. Just ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives.” Quite naturally, Kosar was delighted after being on the wait list since last July, and he didn’t forget the people who stood by him.

For Mickelson, this was not the first time that the golfing icon has been involved in charity and philanthropy.

Phil Mickelson once donated funds worth $1 million to 14 charities

A few years back, the 55-year-old American golfer had been on the receiving end of several criticisms after he decided to step into LIV Golf, leaving the PGA Tour behind. But all those debacles never stopped him from being there for those in need. The American legend, alongside his wife, founded the Phil and Amy Foundation in 2004. And since that day, their organization has contributed to the betterment of many.

Imago Phil Mickelson doral 2007, Phil Mickelson at WGC championship, Doral golf course, Miami, Florida, march 2007

Mickelson and his wife raised a fund worth a million dollars to help society towards betterment. That fund was distributed by his organization to 14 charities. The list of charities included Alzheimer’s Association, Boxing Club, Boys and Girls Club, Pegasus Riding Academy, and many more.

Mickelson reflected on this fundraising service and stated later, “We were thrilled to raise one million dollars for charities from last year’s event and provide needed support to worthy Coachella Valley organizations.” The way Phil always tries to be there for those in need and bring in a change for the better, indeed, turns out to be inspiring every single time.