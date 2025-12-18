brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Phil Mickelson Responds After LeBron James Jokes About Oakmont’s Punishing Setup

ByAbhijit Raj

Dec 17, 2025 | 8:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Phil Mickelson Responds After LeBron James Jokes About Oakmont’s Punishing Setup

ByAbhijit Raj

Dec 17, 2025 | 8:42 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

In 2016, Phil Mickelson arrived at Oakmont Country Club chasing the only major that eluded him. Before the tournament began, he posted about the course’s brutal rough, saying the mowers “are not cutting s–t.” Oakmont answered. Mickelson missed the cut by one shot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nearly a decade later, the six-time major champion still respects the course’s bite.

LeBron James recently watched a Bryan Bros Golf “Major Cut @ Oakmont” episode and took to X with a confession. “Remind me to never play at Oakmont CC guys! OMG!! I would be a +100!” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mickelson’s reply? One word.

“Same.”

The four-time NBA champion’s post garnered 881K views and 10K retweets. Mickelson’s single-word agreement pulled nearly 30K views of its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oakmont doesn’t discriminate. It humbles basketball legends and major champions alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved