Phil Mickelson Responds After LeBron James Jokes About Oakmont’s Punishing Setup

In 2016, Phil Mickelson arrived at Oakmont Country Club chasing the only major that eluded him. Before the tournament began, he posted about the course’s brutal rough, saying the mowers “are not cutting s–t.” Oakmont answered. Mickelson missed the cut by one shot.

Nearly a decade later, the six-time major champion still respects the course’s bite.

LeBron James recently watched a Bryan Bros Golf “Major Cut @ Oakmont” episode and took to X with a confession. “Remind me to never play at Oakmont CC guys! OMG!! I would be a +100!” he wrote.

Mickelson’s reply? One word.

“Same.”

The four-time NBA champion’s post garnered 881K views and 10K retweets. Mickelson’s single-word agreement pulled nearly 30K views of its own.

Oakmont doesn’t discriminate. It humbles basketball legends and major champions alike.

