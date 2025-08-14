Phil Mickelson’s Alma Mater Stole Amateurs Golf Facility Forcing Him to Fund It All

In 2017, golf’s elite short game maestro Phil Mickelson dropped the bombshell that he’d build “the single greatest short-game facility in the country.” And build it he did. The next year, Sun Devil Athletics, Mickelson’s alma mater team rolled out a cutting-edge practice facility, the new hangout for Sun Devil Golf. But at Papago Golf Course, instead of the Karsten Golf Course… the original (intended) host of the golf program.

And that’s really where the trouble started. And Phil Mickelson still remembers it. In a recent interview with Andrew Santino, Mickelson explained his personal involvement with the Arizona State University’s project, “It was designed for the golf program, but because you couldn’t give it to the golf program specifically, you got to give it to the university, you know? And now that land became very valuable with that riverbed project and so forth. The school just took it. They just stole it.”

Karsten Golf Course, fueled by Karsten Solheim’s big donation, opened in 1989 serving ASU golf. But surrounding development projects like Sun Devil Stadium, Wells Fargo Arena tweaks, a new hockey arena, and upgrades to swim, track, and tennis facilities hiked up the property value. In the end, ASU shifted its golf programs to Papago Golf Course after Karsten Golf Course shut down in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And although it’s almost been a decade since then, Phil Mickelson still feels… it wasn’t right. And rightfully so. He continued, “So, we had to go to Papago, and like Amy and I… we funded the new practice facility and so forth. But like that should have been covered by the school because they took the property. So, it was a little… it didn’t really sit well.”

AD

Mickelson, who graduated from Arizona State University in 1992 with a degree in psychology, is one of the school’s most decorated golf alumni. He shares that honor with other notable ASU graduates who went on to shine in the professional golf world, including Paul Casey, Jon Rahm, Pat Perez, and Grace Park.

Back in 2014, Arizona State inked a 30-year deal to manage the Papago course, making it the base for its golf teams. The planned upgrade for the course turned the private practice area of Papago into Sun Devil Golf’s new digs, complete with a driving range, a short-game practice zone, 6,750 square feet of AC’d space, and 2,400 square feet of covered outdoor space.

Moreover, Mickelson’s also been involved in other course projects. And, golf facilities. One key project is the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility at the University of San Diego, a $2 million state-of-the-art training area featuring natural turf, putting greens, bunkers, and advanced golf technology designed to elevate collegiate player development.

Still, Mickelson does not feel entirely off about his alum, even if he still holds the bitterness in his heart. The reason? He explains, “I mean, look, hopefully, we want to make it better for the people behind us, right?” Rightfully so, Mickelson showcases that as well. Through donations and more. And not just for the good of the game of golf, but also for humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Phil Mickelson’s $500,000 donation and the many other initiatives

Phil Mickelson dropped a huge check in 2020, $500,000 to Jackson State University, a historically Black college, via the charity golf showdown The Match: Champions for Change. This TV extravaganza smashed viewership records for golf on cable, pulling in 5.8 million viewers.

Mickelson picked Jackson State to boost HBCU funds and open up opportunities for students who might’ve otherwise missed out. The event even raked in extra cash via on-course challenges, boosting the total donation. Undoubtedly, for Mickelson, golf’s a ticket to awareness, education, and opportunities.

In 2024, Mickelson’s also hooked up with Bunkers in Baghdad, a nonprofit shipping golf gear to troops, vets in Wounded Warrior programs, and military families around the globe. His LIV Golf team, HyFlyers GC, jumps in by hosting golf clinics for military families, drumming up donations, and getting kids and the community to send decorated golf balls and letters to troops.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, their foundation, Phil and Amy Mickelson Charitable Foundation, has done some heavy lifting on the education side, too. Like helping grow the KPMG Future Leaders Program in 2017 for young women in college with scholarships and leadership training. So, yes, if it’s the future of golf, you bet Phil Mickelson is getting involved.