Phil Mickelson’s ‘Class Act’ Wins Fans’s Hearts as He Bids U.S. Open a Silent Farewell: ‘A True Champion’

Phil Mickelson’s goodbye to Oakmont came sooner than expected. Sadder than expected. The LIV golfer’s quest for his grand slam remains incomplete, and his U.S. Open dreams seem to be slipping away. As he walked off the course after a crushing four-over 74, it was hard not to wonder if this was indeed his final appearance at Oakmont. “I haven’t thought about it too much,” Mickelson said when asked about the stakes, “There’s a high likelihood that it will be.”

The question on everyone’s mind was whether he’d get another chance to claim the one major that has eluded him among his six. With his PGA Tour exemptions running dry by 2026, the likelihood of this being his last U.S. Open appearance looms large.

Despite the controversy surrounding his move to LIV Golf, Mickelson still managed to charm the crowd with his signature hat tip and thumbs-up. Even in the face of a disappointing performance, he stayed back in the rain to hand out gifts to the officers who walked Oakmont with him, a gesture that speaks volumes about his character.

On the course, Mickelson’s trademark shots were on full display – a wedge stuffed to 15 inches on the par-5 4th, a 14-footer rolled in on the par-4 11th and a finesse wedge to 100 feet on 15. Each shot is a testament to his enduring skill and flair. As one fan exclaimed, “Is that Phil?” and another shouted, “There’s Phil,” the excitement was palpable.

But it’s not just his golfing prowess that has won fans over; it’s the little things, like staying back to show appreciation despite a crushing loss. Mickelson’s ability to balance his complex persona with genuine kindness is a rare gift. “Some things never change,” and for Mickelson, his dedication and charm are constants that endure. And this is exactly what has won the fans’ hearts.

Netizens declared Mickelson a ‘class act’ after his latest gesture

Starting off strong with what one fan said, “Phil is good people”, while the other wrote, “This is Phil being Phil.” This sentiment, which fans share and so fiercely believe, is a product of Mickelson’s kindness over the years. Mickelson’s feelings towards society are evident in his charitable work through the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation, established in 2004, which supports youth and family initiatives. He also participated in “The Match” series, charity golf competitions that have raised significant funds for COVID-19 relief, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other causes, including a notable $500,000 donation to Jackson State University in 2020.

“A true Champion,” wrote one fan, while the other wrote, “Phil is and has always been a class act.” And he has been. Back in 2023, Mickelson showcased his compassionate side when a heartwarming video captured him walking towards a fan with special needs, holding the fan’s hands with both of his and bringing a smile to their face. Despite being in the midst of controversy for gambling, Mickelson’s kind gesture earned him love and appreciation from the crowd, with fans cheering “We love you Mr. Mickelson” and “Go get ’em.”

And now we get to the saucy bits. Fans did not miss this chance to take a jab at other pros as one of them wrote, “Others need to learn…that’s a basic minimum to expect👍🏻.” But it’s not like they called out any specific golfer, oh wait, they did! “Rory could take a leaf out of Phil’s book that is for sure.” Rory McIlroy has been under the spotlight for quite a while for his behavior towards the media, or lack thereof. Some have even begun noticing a change in his demeanor since his 2025 Masters victory, which earned him a career Grand Slam, as after that the golfer skipped all four media rounds at the PGA Championship.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley observed that McIlroy’s recent press conferences have been “very un-Rory-like” due to his low energy. And his recent performances haven’t been stellar either, including a disastrous practice round where he carded an 11-over par at Oakmont and now the 2nd round where he barely made the cut. Do you agree with the fans here? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!