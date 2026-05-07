Phil Mickelson’s Shocking Triumph at 2021 PGA Championship Proved Every Hater Wrong

Nobody told Phil Mickelson he was too old. Or maybe they did, and he just didn’t care to listen. At 50 years and 11 months old, ranking 115th in the world, Mickelson walked onto the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, in May 2021, and did something no golfer had accomplished in the history of golf. He won a major at an age when most careers are long behind them.

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It wasn’t that easy going into that week; the numbers weren’t exactly in his favor. No top-10 on Tour in 17 consecutive starts. His last major win was the 2013 Open Championship, eight years ago. He’d been pounding 36-45 holes a day in practice, trying diet changes and meditation just to get his focus back. The bookmakers had him at 200-to-1. The world had written the final chapter of his story. But Phil Mickelson had not.

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He opened with a 70 in Round 1, slipping into a tie for eighth alongside defending champion Collin Morikawa. The real move came in Round 2, where he carded five birdies across the round, four of them coming on the front nine, to shoot a 69 and finish the day tied for co-lead with Louis Oosthuizen at five under par. Round 3 followed the same pattern. Back-to-back birdies on two and three, then again on six and seven. A double bogey on 13, where both he and Oosthuizen found the water, threatened to cost him. He steadied, parred 14 through 18, posted a 70, and took a solo lead into the final round.

Sunday at Kiawah was when things changed. The winds had shifted 180 degrees overnight, turning an already punishing 7,876-yard course into something entirely different. Paired with Brooks Koepka in the final group, Phil Mickelson fell behind early but answered at the par-5 second with a birdie after Koepka double-bogeyed.

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He made three front-nine bogeys but kept responding with birdies. The moment that steadied everything came at the par-3 fifth, where he holed out from a sandy waste area for birdie.

Later, he said, “I just didn’t want to throw away another shot, and I had fought hard to keep the round in check, and I was still one-over through four.” On the 608-yard 16th, he hit a 366-yard drive, the longest by any player on that hole all week, and two-putted for a birdie to go three clear. A victory looked imminent, but Mickelson didn’t make it easy on himself.

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A bogey on 17 once again swung the momentum. Brooks Koepka, who birdied the 16th and saved par on the next hole, still had a chance to pounce and snatch history from Phil’s grip. Koepka, who was still in high school when Mickelson won his first major, walked to the 18th tee hoping for a playoff.

Both hit a clean drive, but The Lefty swung a 9-iron to perfection from the fairway. The ball landed just 15 feet from the pin. As Mickelson was walking down the fairway, the euphoric crowd encircled him, nearly breaching the barriers held up by volunteers. The 18th green was encircled by spectators as Phil Mickelson holed a clean two-putt par. He hugged his brother and caddie Tim as Kiawah erupted. Final round 1-over 73 put his total score at six-under par 282, two clear of Koepka and Oosthuizen.

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“Certainly, one of the moments I’ll cherish my entire life,” Phil Mickelson said. “I don’t know how to describe the feeling of excitement and fulfillment and accomplishment to do something of this magnitude when very few people thought that I could.” Tim Mickelson revealed that three weeks before the tournament, Phil had told him quietly, “I am going to win again soon.” Tim said he tried to downplay it. He did not need to.

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The record alone made it historic. Julius Boros had held the record for the oldest major winner since 1968, when he claimed the PGA Championship at age 48. Mickelson shattered it and became the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship at 50.

That also made Mickelson just the 14th golfer ever to win six or more majors, putting him level with Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino. He became the 10th player in history to hoist a major championship trophy in three different decades and only the fourth player to win PGA Tour events across four different decades. It was also the first time since Louis Oosthuizen at the 2010 Open Championship that a player had won a major at odds of 200-1 or higher.

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He had not finished inside the top 10 at a major since finishing runner-up at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon. And yet, using a Callaway Epic Speed driver, he averaged over 300 yards off the tee all week at that age, which was impeccable.

When asked how a 50-year-old pulled it off, his answer had no drama in it: “Worked harder, is the deal.” Before the week began, he had said, “I’ve failed many times in my life and career, and because of this, I’ve learned a lot. Instead of feeling defeated countless times, I’ve used it as fuel to drive me to work harder.” Kiawah was proof that he meant it.

How the world and pros reacted to Phil Mickelson’s victory

Well, after the win, the reaction was immediate, and it came from everywhere.

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Tiger Woods posted on X, “Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!” To which Phil Mickelson replied, “Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return,” a reference to Woods’s serious car accident earlier that year.

The exchange was brief, but it reflected how far their relationship had come. For most of two decades, they were fierce rivals. In 2016, when both were veterans, Woods became the Ryder Cup vice-captain, with Mickelson working closely with him as a senior member of the team. However, Tiger wasn’t the only one to congratulate Phil.

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Jack Nicklaus, 81 at the time, sent a video message that became the most quoted reaction of the week: “Fantastic golf this week. You played great, you didn’t make any dumb mistakes… something sort of strikes me that 50 years old is older than 46. Well done, my friend.”

The line carried real weight because Nicklaus was the previous standard, holding the record for the oldest Masters winner at age 46 in 1986. He was acknowledging that Mickelson had cleared a bar he had set himself.

Brooks Koepka, who finished two shots back at four-under alongside Oosthuizen, offered straightforward respect. “Congrats @PhilMickelson. Winning your 6th major and making history.” Coming from Koepka, a man who does not deal in empty praise, it meant something. He also added, honestly: “I mean, I hope I’m still playing at 50. But to be able to come out and compete and actually win, that’s a whole another [sic!] thing.”

Defending champion Collin Morikawa put it in context for his own generation: “Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future… can’t wait for 2047.” Jon Rahm, who had played for Tim Mickelson at Arizona State, said it plainly: “At his age, has the same enthusiasm I have at 26, and he’s been doing this a very long time. I mean, he’s been on TOUR as long as I’ve been alive.”

It was indeed one of the finest four days in the history of major. Five years later, even when Mickelson pulled out of the tournament citing family issues, his Kiawah Island miracle still gives the chills.