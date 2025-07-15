Phil Mickelson Sends Strong Message to Fans amid Last Men’s Major: ‘Hate Me..’

While much of the golf world is focused on The Open Championship and shifting leaderboards at Royal Portrush, Phil Mickelson is once again drawing attention off the course. But this time, not for stirring up LIV vs. PGA tensions. Instead, the 55-year-old is shifting the spotlight to something far more personal. Known for being outspoken on nearly every front, Mickelson is now using his platform to deliver a different kind of message, one centered on health, wellness, and accountability. And he’s doing it just as the world is watching him return to the major stage.

You might have seen Phil Mickelson’s recent post on X, where he said something that really caught attention: “Whatever you think of me, love me or hate me, LOVE YOURSELF. Hopefully you’re already taking care of your health and wellness. If you need/want some help that’s what our products are designed to do. We at @ForWellness are here for those who want to take accountability for what so many take for granted, your health.” It’s a simple message, but it hits deep, encouraging self-love while shining a spotlight on For Wellness, the lifestyle brand Mickelson co-founded. Clearly, he’s not just talking the talk; he’s promoting the products he believes can help people take control of their health.

So, what’s this For Wellness all about? Launched in 2020 with performance coach Dave Phillips and, of course, Phil, the brand is built on the idea that “food is medicine.” It offers everyday nutrition designed to boost both body and mind. Take their “The Good Stuff,” lineup for example, a coffee supplement powder that comes in two blends. The Performance blend is packed with collagen, MCT fats, cinnamon, and Himalayan salt to support joint health and provide steady energy. Then there’s the Focus blend, loaded with chocamine and nootropics to help sharpen concentration and mental clarity. But it doesn’t stop there.

For Wellness also has Recovery Gummies for hydration and muscle repair, Superfood Bites loaded with adaptogens and antioxidants, plus organic Arabica coffee in beans, ground, and pods. It’s a full suite of products designed for anyone serious about wellness. But let’s be clear, for Wellness is just one piece of Mickelson’s growing empire.

Off the course, he’s co-owner of several Five Guys franchises in Southern California, has major stakes in luxury real estate and top-tier golf courses like Friar’s Head, and even dives into apparel deals. He’s teamed up with Mizzen+Main for performance wear and represents his LIV team, HyFlyers GC, through a partnership with Primo Golf Apparel. And if that’s not enough, he’s had major endorsement deals with some serious names: Callaway, Rolex, KPMG, VistaJet, and Intrepid Financial, to name a few. Whether it’s golf, business, or branding, Mickelson knows how to stay in the spotlight and capitalize on it.

But now, with the last men’s major event, The Open Championship teeing off on July 17, Phil Mickelson knows how to stay in the spotlight. His message is clear: the biggest competition isn’t just on the golf course, it’s within ourselves. And while he’s promoting that lifestyle off the greens, he’s still right in the middle of golf’s biggest conversations.

Phil Mickelson’s bold idea blows up the PGA vs. LIV debate

Just a day ago, Phil Mickelson injected fresh energy into the ongoing debate over the future of professional golf. He took to X with an eye-catching hypothetical: “What if LIV went to a 35‑event, full 120‑person field, dual shotgun start (morning and afternoon), and the current LIV events were the ‘elevated’ events within the schedule? Where would those additional players come from and what would happen to the PGA Tour then?” For someone long cast as LIV’s disruptor-in-chief, this open tone toward a hybrid model suggests a shift toward compromise.

The concept may sound radical, but fans and insiders argue it has traction. By scaling up to match the PGA Tour: via a full calendar, larger fields, and a two-tier event structure, LIV could present a more integrated, competitive circuit. But not everyone is on board. Critics warn such restructuring might favor only elite players, leaving mid-tier pros with fewer opportunities and less income. In this framework, those outside the top echelon could struggle to maintain steady tour status.

Phil Mickelson’s endorsement couldn’t come at a more strategic moment. It follows his recent praise of TGL, the simulator-based league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. He called it “great news” and added, “It could really be good for the game if it’s compelling,” noting fans could “sit down and watch 100% of the action.” These remarks, together with his support for a hybrid tour model, show him leaning toward ideas that mix innovation with inclusivity.

As The Open kicks off, Mickelson isn’t just making headlines with his play; he’s shaping the cultural conversation. From wellness branding and tour unification ideas to structured experimentation inside the sport, he’s proving that whether fans love him or hate him, his influence on golf’s present and its future remains active.