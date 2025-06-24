Phil Mickelson Shuts Down Old Rival as He Recalls 9-Year-Old Struggle: ‘What Are You Laughing At?’

It is always fun to see golfers bring out their lighter side on the golf course. Bryson DeChambeau‘s success in YouTube is clear evidence that fans love to see golfers engage in less serious talks and recall stories about their famous moments. The Duels is a similar concept that LIV Golf has come up with in an effort to give more golfing content to the viewers.

In the lastest edition in Virginia, there were some crazy stories that were shared. During the Duels competition, Stenson was teamed up with Fat Perez and had a particularly difficult putt to make at the first hole. Stenson, calm and collected, caressed the ball and saw it roll into the hole. Phil Mickelson was full of shock and had a very big complaint against the Swede.

“When I watch TV, I don’t see you make anything. But when I play at Troon or here, you make everything.” Mickelson exclaimed. Lefty was obviously referring to the 2016 Open Championship in which Henrik Stenson claimed victory by 3 strokes against Mickelson, his only major victory in his career. Mickelson had held the lead for the first two days with Stenson breaking through and claiming a 1 1-stroke lead on day three. On the last day of proceedings, Mickelson tried his best, but was unable to catch the Swede, eventually losing out.

The 6-time Major champion’s remark evoked some laughter especially from the Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia. However, Phil Mickelson was quick to remind Garcia of a time when he also frustrated the American golfer and refused to relent. “You too Sergio. What are you laughing at? Ryder Cup, Hazeltine. Made everything on top of me.” Mickelson further added exasperatedly.

During the 2016 Ryder Cup, which was held at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, Mickelson was up against Sergio Garcia in the singles tournament. It was like an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, as both of them refused to give up and fought with great resilience. In the end the duo had to be satisfied with half a point each after tying their game. Theirs was the only singles matchup that ended in a tie.

It is always fun to hear golfers recall key moments from their careers, but the Duels does keep the spirit of the competition high.

Jon Rahm and Wesley Bryan clinch The Duels Virginia

The nine-hole battle ended with a three-way tie for the top place. Henrik Stenson and Fat Perez, Sergio Garcia and George Bryan, and Jon Rahm and PGA Tour-exile Wesley Bryan finished with identical scores of 5 under par at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon finished 4th one stroke down, while Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat was one more stroke down in fifth.

It boiled down to a playoff which went down to three extra holes. Rahm and Bryan clinched the honours with a final score of 8 under par. Stenson and Fat Perez finished second 1 stroke down. Rahm and Bryan will be the second winners of the Duels after Sergio Garcia and George Bryan also won via playoffs in the Duels conducted ahead of LIV Golf Miami. One more event is scheduled ahead of the upcoming LIV Golf Dallas.

What do you think of the LIV Golf’s The Duels? Is it a good way to have younger fans engaged to the game?