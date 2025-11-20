Phil Mickelson Stands Behind Anthony Kim as Overcoming Addiction Finally Pays Off

Greg Norman announced a promotion and relegation system to LIV Golf in July 2022. The system would relegate the bottom-tier LIV golfers from the roster from 2023 onwards. Norman aimed to make the league more competitive. However, relegated golfers had ways to get back on the roster. They can play and win the LIV Promotions event or top the International Series Rankings to win their chance back.

Anthony Kim is one of the LIV golfers relegated this year, as he finished in 55th place. However, he is trying to make a quick comeback to the LIV roster. While playing in one of the International Series events, he opened up about his addiction struggles.

“It means that I actually want to go to the golf course. I was so excited to leave the golf course when I had — you know, dealing with some of the mental illness and addiction issues. At this point, I’m excited to be here, I feel blessed to be here, and I’m going to keep working as hard as I can,” Kim said at the PIF Saudi International event.

Kim faced the issues following his Achilles tendon injury in 2012. After a promising start and 3 PGA Tour titles, Kim disappeared from professional golf for 12 long years because of the injury. He underwent multiple surgeries during this period and gave in to addiction.

In February 2025, Kim celebrated two years of sobriety. “Two years sober. Biggest accomplishment of my life,” Kim wrote in an Instagram post. “I was barely physically able to walk into rehab needing assistance from my sober coach as my body was shutting down.”

Now that Anthony Kim is sober, he is completely focused on golf. “This is the hardest I’ve worked since I was a little kid. I fallen back in love with the game. I feel a lot of gratitude playing this game, getting to travel. We were in Dubai last week, in Saudi now. Just looking forward to the future.”

Kim’s hard work has shown results. He carded a bogey-free 7 under par, 65, during the 2nd round of PIF Saudi International. He carded rounds of 67-64 to finish 11 under par after two rounds. Currently, he sits at T3 alongside Josele Ballester and Tyrrell Hatton. Amidst this resurgence, Phil Mickelson has shown support for the relegated LIV golfer.

Flushing It Golf shared an X post about Kim’s bogey-free round. Phil Mickelson reposted it and wrote, “This is so great to see 👏👏 Have a great weekend AK👊.”

Mickelson had supported him a few days back, too. At the start of November, he sent a heartfelt message to Kim on X. Lefty appreciated the hard work Kim put into his game. Kim also responded with, “🙏🙏 appreciate u my brother.”

It was Anthony Kim’s poor performance in 2025 that led to his relegation.

Anthony Kim’s relegation from LIV Golf

Anthony Kim faced relegation from LIV Golf at the end of the 2025 season because of a string of poor performances. This left him near the bottom of the league standings. Kim played 13 LIV Golf tournaments in 2025, but struggled to find consistent form. He finished tied 50th or worse in six of those events, with his best result being a T29 at Miami. His worst finishes included 53rd, 52nd, 51st, and T51 at tournaments in Korea, Andalucía, Mexico City, Adelaide, and Indianapolis, respectively.

At the end of the season, Kim was in the 55th position in the LIV Golf standings. This placed him among the lowest performers and ultimately led to his relegation. However, he is trying to make his way back to LIV sooner than expected.

“My goal is to play well over the next five or six weeks, and just let things play out,” Kim said before the Jakarta International Championship, the first event on the International Series. However, it seems very challenging right now. Anthony Kim is currently ranked 127th on the International Series Rankings.