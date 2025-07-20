Phil Mickelson Turns His Back on Rising LIV Golf Star He Once Called World No. 1

In March, Phil Mickelson did something unthinkable: he pitted one good golfer against a great golfer. Yes, we are talking about Joaquin Niemann and Scottie Scheffler. In his “worst” back-to-back takes, the Lefty proclaimed that Niemann was “Top 5? Try #1,” and “Here’s a hot take: Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so.” Nothing worked out in Phil Mickelson’s favor, despite his recent “betrayal” of Niemann and an “apology” to Scheffler amid the latter’s The Open run.

Following his first three rounds’ scores, Scottie Scheffler carded a 68 on Sunday at Royal Portrush to cruise to a four-stroke victory. It marked his fourth win of the season, and second major win following Phil Mickelson’s aforementioned “hot take.” The moment demanded an acknowledgment from Mickelson, and it was received.

In his latest X post, Mickelson said, “Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on another impressive victory. So many irons shots were amazing and what a putting performance. 👏👏.” Interestingly, this came just a few hours after Phil Mickelson shared an “apology” about his March take on Scottie Scheffler. And this “apology” came following a stats comparison between Niemann and Scheffler.

Fried Egg Golf’s Will Knights shared a major stat between the two golfers: Scottie Scheffler dominates Joaquín Niemann in their major championship head-to-head record, leading 15-1. Scheffler’s scores have been significantly better, with a -82 score-to-par differential compared to Niemann’s +55. Scheffler has also shown more consistency, missing just one cut in 16 events, while Niemann has missed four. Then, Knights hilariously added, “Arrests Scheffler: 1 Niemann: 0.”

Replying to PGA Tour pro Kevin Kisner’s comment under Knights’ post, “Need the update! [on the Scheffler take],” Mickelson defended his take instead of Joaquin Niemann: “Kiz,my man. I’ve never been afraid to make mistakes on the course or off, knowing I’ll have to deal with scrutiny from the public, media, or social media. I’ve already acknowledged I was wrong on this.” And credit where credit is due, Mickelson did own up to his hot take. Following Scheffler’s win at the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Mickelson said, “So I might have been off on that one. Congrats to Scottie on a great performance.”

Now, in his July 19th apology, Mickelson added, “I’ve already acknowledged I was wrong on this. This is a good example of why so many people are afraid to put themselves out there and compete or take risks because they know it’ll be thrown back in their face and they can’t handle it. Fortunately that’s not ever been my problem. 😂.” Well, at least the Lefty owned it!

However, Joaquin Niemann is a good player in his own right. Aside from his four LIV Golf wins, the Chilean also scored his best major finish (T8) at the 2025 PGA Championship. On the other hand, following The Open win, Scottie Scheffler etched his name in history, becoming the fourth player to card 68 or better in all four rounds at The Open, alongside Collin Morikawa (2021), Henrik Stenson 2016), and Jesper Parnevik (1994). So, now Scottie Scheffler has Phil Mickelson on his side. Hopefully. But he is not the only LIV Golf pro Scheffler has charmed.

Jon Rahm says Scottie Scheffler is “doing what everybody wants to do.”

Following Scottie Scheffler’s second major win of the 2025 season, Jon Rahm shared his thoughts on the Texan, “I first-hand got a taste of how good he can be at the Ryder Cup on Whistling that Sunday. I didn’t necessarily play bad. I just never really had a chance to win. I think it’s after that a lot of his really good play came, right after that year.”

In his Ryder Cup debut at Whistling Straits in 2021, Scheffler went unbeaten in three matches, winning two and halving one. He notably defeated the then world No. 1 Jon Rahm 4 and 3 in singles, contributing to the US team’s dominant 19-9 victory over Europe.

Jon Rahm added, “Very few players have been able to do what he’s done. He’s won three majors in three years — or four years. No, three years. Won nine times last season, and he keeps going on. He’s doing what everybody wants to do.” And Jon Rahm isn’t too far off in his comments about Scottie Scheffler. If you’re counting his major wins, Scheffler has won his first four major titles by at least three shots, a feat no one had achieved before.

He’s also joined an elite group, becoming the third golfer to win multiple majors by four or more strokes in one year, alongside Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods. There are other records up Scottie Scheffler’s sleeves, but the point remains: you do not want to bet against Scheffler.