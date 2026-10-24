Phil Mickelson Was Once Dragged Into a Masters Controversy After a Golf Veteran Questioned His On-Course Conduct

The Masters has produced plenty of unforgettable moments, from dramatic Sunday finishes to heated rivalries. But in 2005, defending champion Phil Mickelson found himself at the center of a controversy that had little to do with his score and everything to do with his golf shoes.

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The issue? His metal spikes.

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Vijay Singh, the reigning world No. 1 and a former Masters champion, suspected Lefty’s footwear was damaging Augusta National’s putting greens. What followed was a rules officials’ inspection, a frustrated Mickelson, and a confrontation in the Champions Locker Room. All of this added an unexpected subplot to the tournament.

Mickelson arrived at Augusta National in April 2005 as the defending champion. He had captured his first green jacket the previous year. While Singh was the World No. 1 back then, Mickelson ranked fourth. Thus, both men were among the leading figures of golf’s star-studded era alongside Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

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The incident unfolded on Friday, April 8, 2005, as players completed their weather-delayed opening rounds.

Vijay Singh was playing in the group immediately behind Phil Mickelson. On the par-3 12th, Mickelson hit his tee shot to around five feet and made birdie. This moved him to three under par. Singh subsequently hit his ball to approximately 25 feet and two-putted for par.

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On the green, the then World No. 1 raised concerns with a rules official about shoe marks he believed a player in the group ahead had left.

PGA Tour rules official Steve Rintoul explained that Singh had reported someone tracking the green with their shoes. After examining the marks, Singh suspected the defending champion.

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The complaint quickly reached Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson confronted Vijay Singh in the locker room

On the 13th hole, officials approached Mickelson to examine his footwear. He showed them the soles of his shoes, while another official monitored the footprints he left on the green.

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The inspection produced no evidence of a problem with his spikes.

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Phil Mickelson later explained that two officials had approached him separately because Singh believed his footwear was causing excessive damage. He also made it clear that he was willing to address the concern if it proved legitimate.

“They were sent by Vijay to check my spikes because he felt they were unduly damaging the greens,” Mickelson said. “If that’s the case, I am very apologetic and will make every effort to tap down what spike marks I may make in the future. However, I was extremely distracted and would have appreciated if it would have been handled differently or after the round.”

However, the Masters champion was unhappy with how the matter had been handled. The dispute, therefore, did not end with the inspection.

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During a rain delay, Mickelson overheard Singh discussing the spike-mark issue with other players in the Champions Locker Room. Mickelson decided to confront him directly.

“After sitting in the locker for a while, I heard Vijay talking to other players about it and I confronted him,” Mickelson explained.

According to Mickelson, the two exchanged their views about what had happened.

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“He expressed his concerns. I expressed my disappointment with the way it was handled. I believe everything is fine now.”

Contemporary reports described the exchange as heated. Singh left before reporters could question him. Thus, Phil Mickelson’s public comments are the clearest direct account of the locker-room discussion.

Mickelson’s choice of footwear had a practical explanation.

Callaway spokesman Larry Dorman confirmed that Mickelson had switched from six-millimeter to eight-millimeter spikes before the 2005 Players Championship. The reason was traction after Mickelson reportedly experienced slipping during the Match Play tournament.

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Mickelson also pointed out that more than one-third of the Masters field wore metal spikes. The rain delay at Augusta National in 2005 made them even more necessary.

No USGA rule at the time specified a maximum spike length, and Augusta officials found no problem with his shoes during their inspection. But that did not automatically make Vijay Singh’s concern unreasonable.

Under the rules in effect in 2005, players generally could not repair ordinary spike marks on the putting green. Such marks could potentially affect the line of a subsequent putt.

The rules changed on January 1, 2019, when golfers gained permission to repair almost all damage on the putting green. The change helps explain why the 2005 complaint mattered more competitively than it might seem to modern viewers.

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The disagreement resurfaced years later, offering another glimpse into the two champions’ relationship.

In May 2020, Singh faced criticism for competing in a Korn Ferry Tour event. Mickelson publicly defended his right to compete, though he acknowledged the pair weren’t particularly close.

“It’s no secret VJ and I aren’t close,” Phil Mickelson wrote, before praising Singh’s contribution to professional golf and arguing that he had earned the right to play where he wanted.

As for the 2005 Masters, the spike-mark controversy ultimately remained a sideshow to a tournament remembered for Tiger Woods’ victory and his famous chip-in on the 16th hole on Sunday. Singh finished tied for fifth, while Phil Mickelson placed 10th.