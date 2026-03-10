Phil Mickelson’s Absence Takes Concerning Turn as LIV Golf Makes Urgent Call – Report

As the 2026 LIV Golf season progresses and embraces several changes, the absence of one notable name from the events is taking a toll on the HyFlyers GC. The 2026 season for the Saudi-backed league kicked off on February 4 with their event in Riyadh. Since then, more than a month has passed, but HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson has yet to appear in the opening stretch of the campaign for the year. While this has already required subtle adjustments to the lineup, a recent update is raising eyebrows about Mickelson’s current placement on the team.

“Wade Ormsby is listed as the fourth member of HyFlyers GC in Singapore. Looks like he will fill in for Captain Phil Mickelson again this week. Wishing Phil the best with his family matter,” stated an X update from the golf page, Tee Times.

Before the LIV Golf Riyadh kicked off on February 4, Mickelson confirmed that he would miss the opening events of the season. He stated that he is required to attend a family health matter involving his wife, Amy Mickelson. The six-time major champion initially stepped away from the tournaments in Riyadh and Adelaide.

However, now that he has also been absent from the Hong Kong field, debacles surrounding his return and his role as captain have been circulating in the golf community. Although Mickelson has remained HyFlyers’ official captain, the team has relied on interim replacements to fill the vacancy.

For the early events, reserve players had to step in. Ollie Schniederjans appeared to replace Phil Mickelson in Riyadh, and Wade Ormsby took over the role in Adelaide and Hong Kong. At Adelaide on February 15, Ormsby finished tied for 37 with a total of 6 under par. Following that, in Hong Kong, he finished at T41 with 8 under par.

His absence from the field turns out to be concerning for his team, primarily stemming from his dual role as both captain and a key player on the team. Although 2025 began with a shoulder injury for him and he missed the season opener, he was back to help his team grab a third-place finish in the 2025 LIV Hong Kong.

Currently, the team is missing their captain and most experienced player. That, in turn, has resulted in deteriorated team performance in the last three events and might have larger consequences in the long run.

Adding to that, owing to his continued absence, Mickelson has fallen behind in the LIV Golf individual standings, trailing by 12 points outside the “safe zone”. And if this streak continues, he might fall below the 47th-place threshold. That would result in him losing his full-time status on the circuit.

But now, the league is heading to their next stop at LIV Golf Singapore, which is scheduled to begin on March 12. And another lineup change suggests the team may continue operating without its captain for the time being. Ormsby has again been listed as the fourth member of the squad.

Meanwhile, as the current situation sparks quiet curiosity about Mickelson’s prolonged absence and the next step the league will take regarding the leadership gap within HyFlyers GC, questions about his participation in the Masters also remain unsettled.

Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf absence continues as Masters uncertainty quietly grows

The Masters is less than a month away. But Phil Mickelson has not arrived on the greens in 2026 for a competitive stint. Although he previously stated he would miss the first two LIV Golf events, he was not in the field in Hong Kong. And now, as LIV Singapore is knocking on the doors, questions are growing about whether he would be able to turn up for the Masters.

Imago BOLINGBROOK, IL – AUGUST 10: Phil Mickelson watches his shot at the sixth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, IL Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 LIV Golf Chicago EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon224250810027

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy, and I need to be present for a family health matter,” stated Mickelson back in the beginning of February.

In the same statement, he also added how he would look forward to being back on the fairways soon and joining his teammates. Now, whether the three-time Masters champion would be back to the greens of Augusta, aiming for another green jacket, remains to be seen.