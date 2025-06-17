Phil Mickelson’s Birthday: 20 Things You Might Not Know About Lefty as He Turns 55

Fifty-five years old and still making headlines – that’s Phil Mickelson for you. As he celebrates another birthday on June 16, 2025, you can’t help but marvel at how this left-handed maverick has managed to stay relevant, controversial, and absolutely captivating for over three decades in professional golf.
What makes Phil so beloved isn’t just his six major championships – it’s the fascinating collection of quirks and experiences that have shaped one of golf’s most entertaining personalities.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
1. The right-handed lefty
Despite being known as “Lefty,” Phil Mickelson is actually right-handed in everything except golf. He learned to play left-handed by mirroring his right-handed father’s swing as a toddler.
2. Alfred is his middle name
Philip Alfred Mickelson was named after his maternal grandfather, Alfred Santos, who worked as one of the original caddies at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
3. Golf prodigy from day one
Phil Mickelson started swinging golf clubs at just 18 months old under his father’s instruction.
What’s your perspective on:
Never world No. 1, yet Phil Mickelson's legacy is unmatched—agree or disagree?
Have an interesting take?
🚨🎉🥳 #HAPPY BIRTHDAY — 6-time major champion Phil Mickelson turns 55 today. pic.twitter.com/WgO8zAhYqk
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 16, 2025
4. The nickname that stuck
Phil does absolutely everything else right-handed – writing, throwing, eating. Golf remains the sole left-handed activity in his life.
5. 45 tour wins and six majors
Phil Mickelson has 45 PGA Tour victories and six major championships, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.
6. History-making at 50
Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in golf history when he won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50 years, 11 months, and seven days.
7. Never number one
Despite all his success, Phil Mickelson has never held the world’s No. 1 ranking, reaching No. 2 multiple times but never capturing that elusive top spot.
8. Hawaiian wedding
Phil Mickelson and his wife Amy were married in Hawaii. “Amy and I were married here,” he has said about the state’s special place in their family history. Hawaii remains one of his top five favorite travel destinations, alongside places like Yellowstone Club and New York City where his daughters live.
9. Father of three
Phil and Amy have three children: Amanda, Sophia, and Evan. Family has always been a central priority, often influencing his tournament schedule.
10. Arthritis diagnosis
In 2010, doctors diagnosed Phil Mickelson with psoriatic arthritis, which became so painful that he had trouble walking on some days.
11. Vegetarian lifestyle
To help manage his psoriatic arthritis, Phil Mickelson adopted a vegetarian diet as part of his medical treatment plan.
12. Wedge design collaborator
Phil Mickelson teamed up with Roger Cleveland to create the Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge, putting his short-game expertise into equipment design.
13. Iron innovation
Phil Mickelson also helped design the Titleist 731PM irons, contributing his professional insights to create clubs that met his exacting standards.
14. Power at 55
Even in his mid-50s, Phil Mickelson continues bombing drives over 300 yards, averaging 301.8 yards during the 2023 LIV Golf season.
15. Coffee entrepreneur
Phil Mickelson launched his own coffee brand, called “For Wellness,” which combines his love of coffee with his focus on health and performance.
16. LIV golf payday
In 2022, Phil Mickelson signed with LIV Golf for a reported $200 million, making one of the biggest moves in professional golf history.
17. Sponsor exodus
Following his controversial comments about LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson lost major sponsors, including KPMG, Amstel Light, and Workday.
18. Hollywood cameo
Phil Mickelson appeared as himself in the 1996 movie “Tin Cup,” starring Kevin Costner, giving golf fans a fun glimpse of Lefty on screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
19. Team competition veteran
Phil Mickelson has represented the United States in 12 Ryder Cups and 12 Presidents Cups, making him one of the most experienced team players in golf history.
20. Course designer
Phil Mickelson collaborated with renowned architect Tom Fazio to design a golf course in St. Kitts, choosing the Caribbean location because he and his wife, Amy, fell in love with the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
As Phil Mickelson enters his 55th year, these fascinating details remind us why Lefty remains one of golf’s most compelling figures. Whether designing courses, launching coffee brands, or still bombing 300-yard drives, Phil continues to surprise and entertain golf fans worldwide.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Never world No. 1, yet Phil Mickelson's legacy is unmatched—agree or disagree?