Phil Mickelson’s Birthday: 20 Things You Might Not Know About Lefty as He Turns 55

Fifty-five years old and still making headlines – that’s Phil Mickelson for you. As he celebrates another birthday on June 16, 2025, you can’t help but marvel at how this left-handed maverick has managed to stay relevant, controversial, and absolutely captivating for over three decades in professional golf.

What makes Phil so beloved isn’t just his six major championships – it’s the fascinating collection of quirks and experiences that have shaped one of golf’s most entertaining personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

1. The right-handed lefty

Despite being known as “Lefty,” Phil Mickelson is actually right-handed in everything except golf. He learned to play left-handed by mirroring his right-handed father’s swing as a toddler.

AD

2. Alfred is his middle name

Philip Alfred Mickelson was named after his maternal grandfather, Alfred Santos, who worked as one of the original caddies at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

3. Golf prodigy from day one

Phil Mickelson started swinging golf clubs at just 18 months old under his father’s instruction.

4. The nickname that stuck

Phil does absolutely everything else right-handed – writing, throwing, eating. Golf remains the sole left-handed activity in his life.

5. 45 tour wins and six majors

Phil Mickelson has 45 PGA Tour victories and six major championships, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.

6. History-making at 50

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in golf history when he won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50 years, 11 months, and seven days.

7. Never number one

Despite all his success, Phil Mickelson has never held the world’s No. 1 ranking, reaching No. 2 multiple times but never capturing that elusive top spot.

8. Hawaiian wedding

Phil Mickelson and his wife Amy were married in Hawaii. “Amy and I were married here,” he has said about the state’s special place in their family history. Hawaii remains one of his top five favorite travel destinations, alongside places like Yellowstone Club and New York City where his daughters live.

9. Father of three

Phil and Amy have three children: Amanda, Sophia, and Evan. Family has always been a central priority, often influencing his tournament schedule.

10. Arthritis diagnosis

In 2010, doctors diagnosed Phil Mickelson with psoriatic arthritis, which became so painful that he had trouble walking on some days.

11. Vegetarian lifestyle

To help manage his psoriatic arthritis, Phil Mickelson adopted a vegetarian diet as part of his medical treatment plan.

12. Wedge design collaborator

Phil Mickelson teamed up with Roger Cleveland to create the Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge, putting his short-game expertise into equipment design.

13. Iron innovation

Phil Mickelson also helped design the Titleist 731PM irons, contributing his professional insights to create clubs that met his exacting standards.

14. Power at 55

Even in his mid-50s, Phil Mickelson continues bombing drives over 300 yards, averaging 301.8 yards during the 2023 LIV Golf season.

15. Coffee entrepreneur

Phil Mickelson launched his own coffee brand, called “For Wellness,” which combines his love of coffee with his focus on health and performance.

16. LIV golf payday

In 2022, Phil Mickelson signed with LIV Golf for a reported $200 million, making one of the biggest moves in professional golf history.

17. Sponsor exodus

Following his controversial comments about LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson lost major sponsors, including KPMG, Amstel Light, and Workday.

18. Hollywood cameo

Phil Mickelson appeared as himself in the 1996 movie “Tin Cup,” starring Kevin Costner, giving golf fans a fun glimpse of Lefty on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

19. Team competition veteran

Phil Mickelson has represented the United States in 12 Ryder Cups and 12 Presidents Cups, making him one of the most experienced team players in golf history.

20. Course designer

Phil Mickelson collaborated with renowned architect Tom Fazio to design a golf course in St. Kitts, choosing the Caribbean location because he and his wife, Amy, fell in love with the island.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Phil Mickelson enters his 55th year, these fascinating details remind us why Lefty remains one of golf’s most compelling figures. Whether designing courses, launching coffee brands, or still bombing 300-yard drives, Phil continues to surprise and entertain golf fans worldwide.