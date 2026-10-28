Phil Mickelson’s Ex-Caddie Lands New PGA Tour Gig After LIV Golf Exit

The PGA Tour announced an indefinite ban on LIV golfers very early in the breakaway league’s short history. But the ban doesn’t apply to caddies, so Jon Yarbrough, who recently caddied for Phil Mickelson, is returning to the PGA Tour right after his LIV Golf stint amid Lefty’s absence and all the chaos surrounding the rebel league.

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The veteran caddie is joining Ben Griffin as he prepares to start a new chapter after the most successful season of his career. Griffin has hired Yarbrough ahead of the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open. The appointment, which was first reported by Golfweek, also ends Griffin’s partnership with Alex Ritthamel.

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However, the change comes as a surprise given what Griffin and Ritthamel accomplished together in 2025. And neither of the two gave any explanation for the split.

Their season began with a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where Griffin partnered with Andrew Novak to win the team event. He followed that success with his first individual PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, then added a third title at the World Wide Technology Championship.

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The 30-year-old also recorded his first U.S. Ryder Cup selection while working with Ritthamel.

On the other hand, Phil Mickelson and Jon Yarbrough didn’t win a single event together. But the win count isn’t the only thing that matters.

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Jon Yarbrough joined Lefty in April 2024. His appointment followed the retirement of Mickelson’s brother, Tim, who stepped away from caddying to spend more time with his family.

He came from Scott Stallings’s team and began working with Mickelson at LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral. When Phil Mickelson announced Yarbrough’s appointment, he offered an emphatic assessment of his new caddie’s abilities.

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“He’s the best green reader I’ve ever seen,” Mickelson said, adding, “I’m so excited to work with him and I’ve already learnt a lot.”

The praise gives a specific reason for Griffin’s appointment. Reading greens is a key part of a caddie’s contribution. It helps a player assess slopes, breaks, and the line needed to give a putt its best chance of finding the hole.

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This can be a valuable contribution to Ben Griffin because, although he won three events in 2025, his putting skills still need some polish. His SG Putting average has dropped from 0.432 in July to 0.206 now.

Although Jon Yarbrough’s association with Phil Mickelson brought him back into the spotlight, his professional background stretches across more than two decades and multiple tours.

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Before joining Mickelson, Yarbrough spent approximately a decade working with Scott Stallings. He has also worked with Bill Haas, Gary Woodland, Smylie Kaufman, Morgan Pressel, Laura Diaz, and Suzann Pettersen. His résumé reflects experience with players in both men’s and women’s professional golf.

Yarbrough also played college golf at the University of North Texas before building his career as a caddie.

When Yarbrough left Stallings in 2024 to join Lefty, Stallings paid tribute to their long working relationship with a heartfelt message.

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“You made me a better player inside the ropes and a better man outside of them. Thank you for everything,” Stallings wrote.

Phil Mickelson had highlighted his green-reading ability, while Stallings emphasized the personal and professional impact of their time together.

Yarbrough’s appointment also arrives amid a broader reshuffle of caddie assignments ahead of the Mexico Open. Golfweek’s October 28 report highlighted other changes, including Jose Campra, formerly associated with LIV Golf player Sebastian Muñoz, working with Camilo Villegas. Brian Dilley, who previously worked with David Puig, was also filling in for Karl Vilips.

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The 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open offers Griffin and Yarbrough their first competitive test as a team. The tournament runs from October 29 through November 1 at Vidanta Vallarta, a par-71, 7,337-yard course.

The event offers a $6 million purse, with $1.08 million and 500 FedExCup points for the winner. Defending champion Brian Campbell returns after defeating Aldrich Potgieter in a 2025 playoff.

Yarbrough’s return to the PGA Tour gives Ben Griffin an experienced caddie with a long résumé. Yet another interesting question is who Phil Mickelson will choose if and when he returns to competitive golf.