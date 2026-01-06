brand-logo
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Hope Shatters After Akshay Bhatia Decision

ByMd Saife Fida

Jan 6, 2026 | 6:27 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

The time is not going well for LIV Golf.  They have tried to recruit new faces for 2026, but have witnessed rejection. Now the list has one more name: Akshay Bhatia, who recently turned down a lucrative offer to join Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC.

Popular X account Flushing It shared the news, writing, “23-year-old Akshay Bhatia, who’s won twice on the PGA Tour, has rejected a large offer to join Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC on the LIV Golf League. Despite the recent signings, several first-choice targets that LIV Golf have tried to recruit during the off-season have fallen through. ”

The news comes as a shock, given Akshay Bhatia’s and Phil Mickelson’s bond.

This is a developing story..

