Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Recruit Michael La Sasso Seeking NCAA Return After Failed Pro Debut – Report

Michael La Sasso made a bold decision when he turned professional and gave up his Master’s invite. On January 20, 2026, he signed a multi-year deal with Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC on the LIV Golf circuit, trading one of amateur golf’s biggest privileges for a new path. The move drew immediate scrutiny, and now, five months into his rookie season, a golf podcast has added another layer to the conversation.

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Fried Egg Golf and The Shotgun Start raised the subject during a recent episode, specifically between the 5:25 and 7:20 marks. The hosts were already discussing LIV players exploring alternative pathways when one of them dropped what he called an unverified rumor:

“One great unsubstantiated rumor coming from the NCAA’s is that … Michael Lasasso or someone on his behalf reached out about if he still had NCAA eligibility.”

The hosts called it speculation, but they made their views on the context clear.

La Sasso’s resume leaves little room for doubt about the stakes. At 21, he entered LIV Golf in 2026 as the youngest player on the roster, carrying the weight of a decorated run that included a 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup title, a 2025 Walker Cup win for Team USA at Cypress Point, and the NCAA Division I Individual Championship with Ole Miss. He also earned finalist honors for both the Jack Nicklaus Award and the Haskins Award in 2025. That level of pedigree makes his decision to join a league facing existential questions feel even more consequential.

His first season, however, has been far from smooth. His best result remains a tie for 12th at LIV Golf South Africa, built on a pair of weekend 63s. Outside of that performance, the hosts noted he has largely been finishing “in the 40s and 50s on a lot of leaderboards.” HyFlyers GC has struggled as well, and the instability shows. The hosts highlighted the absence of his captain, adding pointedly, “Maybe that’s why Phil’s been MIA.”

Imago July 27th, 2025: Michael La Sasso of the United States looks on from the 18th during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27th, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. -CSM Blaine USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250727_zma_c04_409 Copyright: xStevenxGarciax

What makes the rumor land harder is what La Sasso walked away from. He closed his Ole Miss career with the 2025 NCAA Division I Individual Championship, setting the program’s single-season scoring average record at 69.48. A national player of the year finalist and a Walker Cup winner. Back when he joined the HyFlyers,

a LIV veteran actually warned that the younger guys would have it toughest if things went south with the league. Looking at where we are now, that warning hits a bit differently.

Mickelson’s pitch was the deciding factor. The chance to work closely with one of golf’s top players, within a team structure designed for rapid development, was too significant to ignore. La Sasso told reporters at the Riyadh media room after his debut:

“Not every 21-year-old has the opportunity to be able to ask questions to those people.”

Mickelson described him as one of the most exciting young players in the game today. The Shotgun Start hosts were less charitable, questioning whether the HyFlyers veterans had actually delivered on that promise.

LIV’s future is now uncertain after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund confirmed it will pull financial backing after the 2026 season. Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour through a Returning Member Program, but that path is now closed. Patrick Reed took a longer route through the DP World Tour. The PGA Tour CEO made the stakes clear:

“Once the door closes, there is no promise that this path will be available again.”

Bryson DeChambeau made it clear after the Mexico event: it is their responsibility to look after young players like La Sasso who trust in them.

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Ongoing talks with Bryson DeChambeau and growing chatter about financial backing have put the league’s future into sharp focus.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, like in any business. It’s a startup, right? And so there’s going to be times where we’re squeezed and punched. This is one of those moments,” DeChambeau said via Flushing It Golf. “But I’m going to do everything in my power to make it work, and I really see the value in franchise golf.”

The numbers only add to the intrigue. DeChambeau is heading toward free agency after the 2026 season, and reports placing his value near half a billion dollars show just how central he is to LIV’s plans. Still, his deal is not the only concern right now, with bigger questions around sustainability, funding security, and player retention quietly building in the background.

“This is not just for myself and the team aspect that I really believe in on the Crushers side. It’s for Michael LaSasso. It’s for Caleb Surratt. It’s for Josele Ballester. It’s for David Puig. Jon, Phil, DJ, myself and the guys that have been here from the start, we’re okay. It’s now our responsibility to take care of these kids that believe in us. That’s why I’m really doing it. There’s so much value to squeeze out of this whole thing for golf in general.”

Away from the spotlight, another subplot keeps bubbling. NCAA eligibility rumors continue to float around, even if they remain unconfirmed, as The Shotgun Start noted. La Sasso has earned around $1.33 million across nine events, and his ability is not in question. A tough start doesn’t define a career, but whether this turns out well for the league remains to be seen.