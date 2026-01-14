Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Speech Backfires as Fans Deliver Brutal Reality Check

To allow Brooks Koepka’s application to return PGA Tour created a special club called the Returning Member Program. To join this club, a player must have won a major trophy between 2022 and 2025. This narrow rule makes players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith eligible for a comeback. But the 2021 PGA Champion winner, Phil Mickelson, misses out by just a few short months. Many fans believe the tour leaders drew this line specifically to keep Lefty away.

Phil Mickelson didn’t take this cold shoulder from his old Tour, sitting down. He quickly went to social media to share his sunny thoughts with his followers.

“I’m having so much fun out here,” the six-time major winner told his fans. “I love playing out here on LIV. I love being with the guys… I could not be happier out here.”

Yet, his upbeat dismissal of the PGA Tour only fueled more fire among the critics.

“Someone forgot to tell Phil the Returning Player Program doesn’t apply to him,” wrote one fan.

“”hE wAsN’T iNViTeD AnYWaY” – PGAT knuckledraggers,” wrote another fan.

“They don’t want you Phil; they want golfers that can still play golf,” commented a fan.

One person delivered another reality check, saying, “Mickelson knows he’s never going to be invited back. PGAT doesn’t need a 55-year-old troublemaker taking up space.”

““I love ruining my legacy and everything I built for greed,” wrote another.

This is a developing story..