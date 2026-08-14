Phil Mickelson’s NCAA LIV Golf Recruit Forced to Seek New Path Amid League’s Financial Woes

To align more closely with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) criteria, LIV Golf revamped its relegation framework ahead of the 2026 season. The league expanded its guaranteed Lock Zone to the top 34 players, reduced the Open Zone to positions 35 to 46, and placed everyone from 47th downward in the Drop Zone. The changes coincided with LIV finally receiving limited OWGR recognition, but Phil Mickelson’s NCAA recruit Michael La Sasso is on the verge of being relegated.

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The 2025 NCAA champion is listed 53rd in the LIV standings with 58.56 points. With the LIV Golf Michigan event canceled, LIV Golf Indianapolis remains his only option to change his position. But it is highly unlikely that a single event would be enough for the American professional to get into the top 46.

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Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer reported in an X post that as a result of this, Michael La Sasso has decided to sign up for the First Stage of the DP World Tour Q School. The season begins on September 8 at the Golf & Country Club Seddiner See in Germany.

While this does not necessarily mean that he will be leaving LIV Golf, it is a contingency plan, which is good to have amid the growing uncertainty around the league. Scott O’Neil has announced having a lead investor for next season, but there’s no information shared about the mystery investor with the golfers. Thus, despite multiple player meetings, many professionals are doubtful about their future with the league.

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In fact, there are rumors that the investor could be BC Partners and the firm is looking to give a loan and not invest. Moreover, there are also reports that the investor will move forward only if all top professionals stick with the league. All this has only raised doubts rather than offer confidence. Thus, Michael La Sasso’s move appears to be in the right direction.

However, it won’t be like La Sasso could play in both leagues freely. The DP World Tour plans to reinstate fines for conflicting events next season. If the American pro plays the DP World Tour next year, he could face these fines, too.

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La Sasso will be joining two other LIV Golf stars, Luis Masaveu and Josele Ballester. Masaveu is in a similar spot to Michael La Sasso since he is currently ranked 48th and could be relegated. Josele Ballester, however, is 18th but is still looking for a path to join the DP World Tour.

The 22-year-old American professional is in this position because of a poor season. He debuted this year after accepting Phil Mickelson’s invitation to play for his team, HyFlyers GC. La Sasso left an opportunity to play in the 2026 Masters as the NCAA champion to join LIV Golf. He also let go of the conventional PGA Tour University route.

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The only time La Sasso could manage a top-30 score was at LIV Golf South Africa, when he finished T12. La Sasso’s worst finish so far was at LIV Golf UK, where he finished solo 56th.

Only the 22-year-old American pro could say whether he regrets the decision to join LIV Golf. However, one thing that’s certain is that his path back to the PGA Tour will be much more challenging now.

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The top 10 non-exempt finishers on the Race to Dubai Rankings this season will get a PGA Tour card. But La Sasso could only enter the Race to Dubai Rankings next year, and that too if he gets a membership. Suppose he does and gets into the top 10 in the rankings. He still won’t necessarily get to play the big events.

The PGA Tour is adopting a two-tier system starting in 2028. There’s no confirmation yet on what will happen to the top 10 finishers after 2028. So, if the Tour decides to place these top finishers in the second tier, La Sasso will only get to play small-purse events. And there are too many ifs in that scenario.

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Michael La Sasso is not alone, as many other golfers are reportedly trying to find a path back to the DP World Tour because of the financial troubles surrounding LIV Golf.