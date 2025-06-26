‘Phil’s Crime Was Disloyalty’: Insider Exposes Why Tiger Woods Is Beloved, and Mickelson Isn’t

When you are comparing Tiger Woods with Phil Mickelson, the former is likely to take home the “popular” tag. But Mickelson’s label as the sport’s ‘Everyman’ remains unquestioned. Woods’ approach to the game was as precise and strategic as his personality. In contrast, Phil’s style was sometimes impulsive and foolish, but it was always exciting, much like the individual himself. And perhaps that’s why so many fans related to Mickelson — until they didn’t. The reason, you may ask? Well, let’s see.

Alan Shipnuck believes it is because of Mickelson’s association with LIV Golf. On a recent episode of Indo Sports, Shipnuck shared, “And Phil’s ultimate crime was really duplicity. You know, he didn’t break any laws, he wasn’t charged with any crimes, he didn’t go to j—. You know, a lot of sportsmen have, and they’ve still been welcomed back. Tiger has had some massive controversies in his life, and he’s created incredible messes that had to be cleaned up. And he’s become this beloved elder statesman.”

To make his point, Shipnuck points to the controversies Tiger Woods has dealt with over the years: the 2009 scandal, the 2017 DUI arrest, and a 2021 car accident, among many others. Did Mickelson have such controversies? No. Despite this, Tiger Woods has built a legacy that Mickelson has failed to. What’s the reason behind that? Shipnuck tries to answer, “And, you know, Phil’s crime was maybe disloyalty, maybe greed, but it didn’t rise to anything that you could be charged for. ”

And Alan Shipnuck isn’t wrong. The harm Phil Mickelson caused to his reputation by trying to leverage both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, while he boasted about it, is significant, per Shipnuck. Following years of enmity with the Tour, he defected to the LIV Golf in 2022. Aside from that, his reputation among fans suffered greatly when he stated he would ignore accusations against his Saudi benefactors for personal gain over the PGA Tour. Additionally, his standing in the locker room, which was never strong, has plummeted since he filed a lawsuit on behalf of LIV, alleging that various entities and former colleagues conspired illegally against the Saudi venture.

Now, compare his stance to Tiger Woods. In 2022, following Mickelson’s defection, Woods said, “I believe in legacies. I believe in major championships. I believe in big events, comparisons to historical figures of the past. There’s plenty of money out here. The Tour is growing.” Logical, loyal, rational, and genuine. And incredibly popular. Now, Woods is viewed as the more honorable of the two. In contrast, Mickelson’s poor choices have left him in a state of limbo. Who would have ever imagined that?

However, despite these controversies, Alan Shipnuck agrees Phil Mickelson wasn’t entirely wrong.

Phil Mickelson may be losing popular support, but Alan Shipnuck says he was right about the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson’s defection to LIV Golf significantly impacted the PGA Tour, prompting major changes in the sport. Mickelson’s actions, including his criticism of the PGA Tour’s “obnoxious greed” and his support for LIV Golf, ignited a player-led revolt that reshaped the sport’s power dynamics. The PGA Tour has undergone significant changes in response to LIV Golf’s emergence, revamping its schedule and business model to stay competitive. This shift includes introducing Signature Events with reduced fields and no traditional 36-hole cuts, alongside record-breaking prize purses, in a bid to adapt to the new golf landscape.

In fact, ahead of the 2025 Masters, Jack Nicklaus agreed that the emergence of LIV Golf has propelled the Tour: “They’ve changed their structure. The players now own a piece of what’s going on. Their plan of bringing along with their elevated events and their plan of bringing young players along in the other tournaments has been very successful.”

Alan Shipnuck also noted that Mickelson’s push for change was both significant and controversial. In a conversation with Indo Sport, Shipnuck remarked, “You know, there’s a big part of Phil that needed to be this agent of change, and in a lot of ways, he was right.”

He emphasized that Mickelson’s grievances about player governance and financial disparities within the PGA Tour were valid, as the Tour has since shifted power to players, with stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy now sitting on decision-making boards. However, Shipnuck also candidly addressed Mickelson’s tactics, stating, “He was so sneaky, kind of in the shadows, trying to work three sides of the street simultaneously. But instead, you know, he’s been villainized.”

He acknowledged that while Mickelson’s downfall may have been self-inflicted, the cracks he exposed in the PGA Tour’s foundation did not go unnoticed. Shipnuck concluded, “What’s lost in all the noise is: Phil was right—in some profound ways.”

And as the sport continues to grow, we see that the 55-year-old remains divisive as a figure. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.