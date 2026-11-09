‘Phony as a $3 Bill’: Bryson DeChambeau Accused of Desperation by Golf Analysts Amid LIV’s Revival Attempts

Bryson DeChambeau wants golf to believe he is ready to move forward with humility and respect. However, his latest public statement has raised more questions than it has answered, with golf commentators questioning whether his softer tone reflects genuine regret or a professional future that is becoming increasingly uncertain.

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The two-time U.S. Open champion recently issued a statement acknowledging that some of his past comments had not helped the sport. He also invoked Arnold Palmer’s famous words, “No player is bigger than the game,” while promising to respect those who helped build golf before him.

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That message did little to convince the hosts of Fried Egg Golf’s Shotgun Start. Reacting to the statement, the commentators questioned its sincerity.

“I just can’t believe he’s quoting Arnold Palmer in this letter. Arnold Palmer would want to take Bryson and stuff him in a locker and would have said it out loud on the record. I imagine the guy tried to sue the tour that Arnold Palmer essentially helped build and create and found and so many other things that like you know Arnold had his foibless. But he was a real dude. He was, I mean Bryson’s as phony as a $3 bill,” Brendan Porath said.

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The most revealing part of DeChambeau’s statement may be what he chose not to say.

“I’m not going to rewrite the last four years. I made a decision I believed in,” he wrote, making it clear that he was not withdrawing his support for LIV Golf or expressing regret over his decision to leave the PGA Tour in 2022.

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He then acknowledged that some of his comments had not helped the sport. Then came the reference to Palmer’s famous belief that no player is bigger than the game.

Bryson DeChambeau followed that admission with a promise to approach whatever comes next with “humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me.”

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The historical connection, however, makes the reference interesting. Palmer was among the figures who helped establish the modern PGA Tour and became one of its most recognizable ambassadors.

Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, was among the original 11 player plaintiffs in the antitrust lawsuit filed against the Tour in August 2022.

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He eventually withdrew from the litigation in May 2023, but only after remaining involved longer than most of the original players. By invoking Palmer’s words about respecting the game, DeChambeau brought the issue of golf’s institutions back into a discussion that has followed him since his departure.

The Shotgun Start commentators believed DeChambeau had an opportunity to make a more meaningful statement but stopped short of taking it.

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One panelist argued that an acknowledgment of the damage caused by the golf divide would have carried more weight. The hypothetical example offered during the discussion was an admission along the lines of having made a major mistake and contributed to fracturing the game.

Instead, the two-time U.S. Open champion focused on unspecified comments and his intentions for the future. He also reiterated his belief in team golf, writing:

“I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it’s essential to growing the game.”

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That passage is particularly interesting because it leaves room for a future version of the LIV concept.

He also thanked LIV’s staff, operations crews, caddies, teammates, sponsors and fans. He specifically recognized players such as Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, saying they had “bet their careers on this.” His reference to the record crowds in Adelaide and Johannesburg showed that he still valued the international audience LIV had attracted.

The discussion also touched on whether DeChambeau had written the letter himself. One panelist suggested that, to his credit, its awkward and vague wording made it seem entirely possible that he had.

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The broader question was whether his language reflected genuine contrition or an attempt to soften his public image at a difficult moment.

The sequence provides important context for Bryson DeChambeau’s change in tone. Just days before his November 8 statement, the American had been discussing LIV’s proposed business model in an interview with Raj Shamani on the Figuring Out podcast, released on October 31.

DeChambeau had expressed support for the proposed structure and hoped the league would continue to exist “forever.” His public enthusiasm for LIV’s future therefore stood in noticeable contrast to the more reflective language in his subsequent letter.

The Shotgun Start panel picked up on that difference.

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One commentator suggested that DeChambeau’s situation had become increasingly difficult, arguing that he was running out of obvious options. The panel interpreted his latest message as a possible attempt to repair relationships at a time when the professional landscape around him was changing rapidly.

Another observation was particularly telling. DeChambeau had been talking about LIV lasting indefinitely only a week earlier, yet his new statement was already discussing humility, respect, and whatever came next.

The commentators did acknowledge that his tone had changed. However, they were unconvinced that the shift represented a genuine change in his underlying position.

Their interpretation was that circumstances might have forced a more conciliatory public approach, rather than a sudden realization that his previous decisions had been wrong.

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Interestingly, LIV’s financial story took another turn on November 9.

According to the Financial Times, BC Partners is exploring another approach to establishing a successor competition after its original LIV 2.0 proposal collapsed.

The reported plan involves acquiring a $50 million bankruptcy loan provided by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Such a move could give BC Partners greater control and flexibility in pursuing a new league structure.

Bryson DeChambeau’s statement continues to support team golf, and a successor competition could offer another route to remain involved in the format he helped promote.