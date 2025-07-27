Pierceson Coody WITB July 2025: PGA Tour Pro Golf Bag Explored

Pierceson Coody isn’t just swinging for fairways—he’s carrying forward a legacy. The University of Texas standout helped bring home an NCAA title in 2022, turned heads on the Korn Ferry Tour, and earned his PGA Tour card alongside twin brother Parker. While the Coody brothers may look alike, Pierceson’s game has carved its own identity, fueled by a carefully selected gear setup that reflects precision, power, and a touch of Longhorn flair.

Now deep into his 2025 PGA Tour campaign, Pierceson’s “What’s in the Bag” (WITB) reveals a TaylorMade-dominant collection customized to maximize speed and control from tee to green. From the driver to his scoring wedges, let’s dive into the Texas native’s club choices and what they say about his playing style.

The power trio: driver, fairways, and irons that set the tone

Coody’s long-game is anchored by the TaylorMade Qi10 LS Driver (9.0° Dot model), equipped with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro 70 TX shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip. Designed for lower spin and elite control, this driver retails around $599, and it’s no surprise Coody relies on it to shape aggressive shots off the tee.

Backing it up is his TaylorMade Qi10 Tour 3-wood (15°) paired with a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 6.5 TX shaft—another precision weapon in his setup, priced around $349. For even more versatility, Coody carries a TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood (21°) with a HZRDUS Black 90 TX shaft ($279), perfect for longer approaches or windy setups.

Moving into his iron play, Coody trusts a full set of TaylorMade P7CB irons (4-PW), known for their blend of classic forged feel with modern consistency. These elite-level cavity backs cost about $1,399 for a set and are paired with Project X 6.5 shafts to give him full confidence from fairways to greens.

Wedges, putter & ball to seal the deal

When it comes to finesse around the greens, Coody doesn’t compromise. He games three TaylorMade MG4 wedges at 50˚/09SB, 54˚/11SB, and 58˚/08LB setups, all shafted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400s and gripped with Golf Pride Tour Velvets. Each wedge retails at around $179, giving him the bounce and spin he needs for a tight short game.

On the greens, Coody rolls with the TaylorMade TP Reserve B11 putter, a sleek milled blade design trusted by elite shotmakers. With clean lines and feel-focused performance, it’s priced near $399. And finally, completing his setup is the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball—a Tour-level ball known for its high launch, distance, and spin control, costing $54.99 per dozen.

With a bag stacked in TaylorMade gear and precision shafts, Pierceson Coody’s 2025 setup is more than just stylish—it’s Tour-tested and Texas-tough. What’s even more intriguing about Coody’s setup is the consistent use of Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips across nearly every club in his bag. It shows his preference for familiarity and uniform feel, especially during pressure moments on tour. This grip choice complements his aggressive ball-striking and clean tempo, offering maximum feedback with each swing. Combined with the stiff, tour-grade shafts like the Project X HZRDUS and Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400, Pierceson’s setup is clearly geared for control, power, and precise shot shaping. It’s a tour-ready bag for a player who’s made it clear—he’s here to win, not just show up.