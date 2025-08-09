PIF London Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The PIF London Championship 2025 tees off from 8–10 August at the prestigious Centurion Club in St Albans, England. Part of the PIF Global Series on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the event features 104 players in 26 teams of four—three professionals and one amateur—competing across two leaderboards. The team title is decided after 36 holes, while the individual crown is contested over 54 holes. The defending champion, Leona Maguire, will not return this year, leaving the door open for a new winner. The field is stacked with major champions such as Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit, alongside Solheim Cup standouts and rising stars.
The tournament boasts a $2 million purse, split between $1.5 million for the individual competition and $500,000 for the team competition. Both categories share the same payout structure. The individual and team winners will each take home $675,000—a remarkable prize in women’s golf. Sponsors and partners play a central role in elevating the event’s stature. PIF is the series title partner, with Aramco as event title partner and Golf Saudi as organiser. Global partners include FII Institute and Rolex, while Aon serves as event partner and b-k.coffee as official supplier. Here’s the full prize money breakdown.
Individual payout:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$675,000
|2nd
|$405,000
|3rd
|$270,000
|4th
|$202,500
|5th
|$162,000
|6th
|$139,500
|7th
|$126,000
|8th
|$112,500
|9th
|$108,000
|10th
|$103,500
|11th
|$99,000
|12th
|$94,500
|13th
|$90,000
|14th
|$85,500
|15th
|$81,000
|16th
|$78,500
|17th
|$76,500
|18th
|$74,250
|19th
|$72,000
|20th
|$69,750
|21st
|$66,600
|22nd
|$64,350
|23rd
|$62,150
|24th
|$59,850
|25th
|$57,600
|26th
|$55,350
|27th
|$52,650
|28th
|$50,400
|29th
|$48,150
|30th
|$45,900
|31st
|$44,100
|32nd
|$41,850
|33rd
|$40,050
|34th
|$38,700
|35th
|$37,350
|36th
|$36,000
|37th
|$34,500
|38th
|$33,300
|39th
|$31,950
|40th
|$30,600
|41st
|$29,250
|42nd
|$27,900
|43rd
|$26,550
|44th
|$25,200
|45th
|$24,300
|46th
|$23,400
|47th
|$22,500
|48th
|$21,600
|49th
|$21,150
|50th
|$20,700
|51st
|$19,800
|52nd
|$18,900
|53rd
|$18,000
|54th
|$17,550
|55th
|$16,650
|56th
|$15,300
|57th
|$14,850
|58th
|$14,400
|59th
|$13,950
|60th
|$13,500
Team payout:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$140,000
|2nd
|$80,000
|3rd
|$40,000
|4th
|$20,000
|5th
|$17,500
|6th
|$14,500
|7th
|$14,000
|8th
|$13,500
|9th
|$13,000
|10th
|$12,500
|11th
|$12,000
|12th
|$11,750
|13th
|$11,500
|14th
|$11,250
|15th
|$10,750
|16th
|$10,500
|17th
|$10,000
|18th
|$9,250
|19th
|$8,750
|20th
|$8,500
|21st
|$4,500
|22nd
|$3,750
|23rd
|$3,750
|24th
|$3,750
|25th
|$3,750
|26th
|$3,750
|27th
|$3,750
|28th
|$3,750
Beyond financial rewards, competitors earn Race to Costa del Sol points and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points based on their finish. These points can significantly impact season standings and qualification for major events. Missing the cut—set at the top 60 and ties after 36 holes—means no points, no prize money, and no share of the substantial team purse.
Happy days 😊#PIFLondonChampionship pic.twitter.com/KhdYVR7McD
— Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) August 7, 2025
With the stakes high in both rankings and earnings, storylines heading into the weekend are compelling.
Notable storylines at the PIF London Championship 2025
The absence of defending champion Maguire has shifted the competitive landscape. Irish hopes now rest on Lauren Walsh, Anna Foster, and sponsor invite Sara Byrne. Adding to the drama, Charley Hull, a home favourite and recent Women’s Open runner-up, was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury, saying she was “devastated” to miss her national event.
This leaves a clear path for contenders such as Boutier, Tavatanakit, Carlota Ciganda, and Emily Pedersen to make their mark. The team format brings added unpredictability—last year’s title was decided by a playoff, with Team Nadaud edging Team Hall in sudden death.
Another point of intrigue is the strong Indian presence, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Avani Prashanth all in the field, aiming to replicate Ashok’s consistent success on the global stage. The blend of local pride, international star power, and the dual-format challenge promises a thrilling three days at Centurion Club, where every shot could swing fortunes on both leaderboards.
