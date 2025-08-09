brand-logo
PIF London Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByShiffa Jeelani

Aug 8, 2025 | 9:00 PM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

The PIF London Championship 2025 tees off from 8–10 August at the prestigious Centurion Club in St Albans, England. Part of the PIF Global Series on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the event features 104 players in 26 teams of four—three professionals and one amateur—competing across two leaderboards. The team title is decided after 36 holes, while the individual crown is contested over 54 holes. The defending champion, Leona Maguire, will not return this year, leaving the door open for a new winner. The field is stacked with major champions such as Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit, alongside Solheim Cup standouts and rising stars.

The tournament boasts a $2 million purse, split between $1.5 million for the individual competition and $500,000 for the team competition. Both categories share the same payout structure. The individual and team winners will each take home $675,000—a remarkable prize in women’s golf. Sponsors and partners play a central role in elevating the event’s stature. PIF is the series title partner, with Aramco as event title partner and Golf Saudi as organiser. Global partners include FII Institute and Rolex, while Aon serves as event partner and b-k.coffee as official supplier. Here’s the full prize money breakdown.

Individual payout:

PositionPrize Money
1st$675,000
2nd$405,000
3rd$270,000
4th$202,500
5th$162,000
6th$139,500
7th$126,000
8th$112,500
9th$108,000
10th$103,500
11th$99,000
12th$94,500
13th$90,000
14th$85,500
15th$81,000
16th$78,500
17th$76,500
18th$74,250
19th$72,000
20th$69,750
21st$66,600
22nd$64,350
23rd$62,150
24th$59,850
25th$57,600
26th$55,350
27th$52,650
28th$50,400
29th$48,150
30th$45,900
31st$44,100
32nd$41,850
33rd$40,050
34th$38,700
35th$37,350
36th$36,000
37th$34,500
38th$33,300
39th$31,950
40th$30,600
41st$29,250
42nd$27,900
43rd$26,550
44th$25,200
45th$24,300
46th$23,400
47th$22,500
48th$21,600
49th$21,150
50th$20,700
51st$19,800
52nd$18,900
53rd$18,000
54th$17,550
55th$16,650
56th$15,300
57th$14,850
58th$14,400
59th$13,950
60th$13,500

Team payout:

PositionPrize Money
1st$140,000
2nd$80,000
3rd$40,000
4th$20,000
5th$17,500
6th$14,500
7th$14,000
8th$13,500
9th$13,000
10th$12,500
11th$12,000
12th$11,750
13th$11,500
14th$11,250
15th$10,750
16th$10,500
17th$10,000
18th$9,250
19th$8,750
20th$8,500
21st$4,500
22nd$3,750
23rd$3,750
24th$3,750
25th$3,750
26th$3,750
27th$3,750
28th$3,750

Beyond financial rewards, competitors earn Race to Costa del Sol points and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points based on their finish. These points can significantly impact season standings and qualification for major events. Missing the cut—set at the top 60 and ties after 36 holes—means no points, no prize money, and no share of the substantial team purse.

With the stakes high in both rankings and earnings, storylines heading into the weekend are compelling.

What's your perspective on:

With Maguire out, who will seize the opportunity to become the new queen of Centurion Club?

Have an interesting take?

Notable storylines at the PIF London Championship 2025

The absence of defending champion Maguire has shifted the competitive landscape. Irish hopes now rest on Lauren Walsh, Anna Foster, and sponsor invite Sara Byrne. Adding to the drama, Charley Hull, a home favourite and recent Women’s Open runner-up, was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury, saying she was “devastated” to miss her national event.

This leaves a clear path for contenders such as Boutier, Tavatanakit, Carlota Ciganda, and Emily Pedersen to make their mark. The team format brings added unpredictability—last year’s title was decided by a playoff, with Team Nadaud edging Team Hall in sudden death.

Another point of intrigue is the strong Indian presence, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Avani Prashanth all in the field, aiming to replicate Ashok’s consistent success on the global stage. The blend of local pride, international star power, and the dual-format challenge promises a thrilling three days at Centurion Club, where every shot could swing fortunes on both leaderboards.

  Debate

