PIF London Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The PIF London Championship 2025 tees off from 8–10 August at the prestigious Centurion Club in St Albans, England. Part of the PIF Global Series on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the event features 104 players in 26 teams of four—three professionals and one amateur—competing across two leaderboards. The team title is decided after 36 holes, while the individual crown is contested over 54 holes. The defending champion, Leona Maguire, will not return this year, leaving the door open for a new winner. The field is stacked with major champions such as Celine Boutier and Patty Tavatanakit, alongside Solheim Cup standouts and rising stars.

The tournament boasts a $2 million purse, split between $1.5 million for the individual competition and $500,000 for the team competition. Both categories share the same payout structure. The individual and team winners will each take home $675,000—a remarkable prize in women’s golf. Sponsors and partners play a central role in elevating the event’s stature. PIF is the series title partner, with Aramco as event title partner and Golf Saudi as organiser. Global partners include FII Institute and Rolex, while Aon serves as event partner and b-k.coffee as official supplier. Here’s the full prize money breakdown.

Individual payout:

Position Prize Money 1st $675,000 2nd $405,000 3rd $270,000 4th $202,500 5th $162,000 6th $139,500 7th $126,000 8th $112,500 9th $108,000 10th $103,500 11th $99,000 12th $94,500 13th $90,000 14th $85,500 15th $81,000 16th $78,500 17th $76,500 18th $74,250 19th $72,000 20th $69,750 21st $66,600 22nd $64,350 23rd $62,150 24th $59,850 25th $57,600 26th $55,350 27th $52,650 28th $50,400 29th $48,150 30th $45,900 31st $44,100 32nd $41,850 33rd $40,050 34th $38,700 35th $37,350 36th $36,000 37th $34,500 38th $33,300 39th $31,950 40th $30,600 41st $29,250 42nd $27,900 43rd $26,550 44th $25,200 45th $24,300 46th $23,400 47th $22,500 48th $21,600 49th $21,150 50th $20,700 51st $19,800 52nd $18,900 53rd $18,000 54th $17,550 55th $16,650 56th $15,300 57th $14,850 58th $14,400 59th $13,950 60th $13,500

Team payout:

Position Prize Money 1st $140,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $40,000 4th $20,000 5th $17,500 6th $14,500 7th $14,000 8th $13,500 9th $13,000 10th $12,500 11th $12,000 12th $11,750 13th $11,500 14th $11,250 15th $10,750 16th $10,500 17th $10,000 18th $9,250 19th $8,750 20th $8,500 21st $4,500 22nd $3,750 23rd $3,750 24th $3,750 25th $3,750 26th $3,750 27th $3,750 28th $3,750

Beyond financial rewards, competitors earn Race to Costa del Sol points and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points based on their finish. These points can significantly impact season standings and qualification for major events. Missing the cut—set at the top 60 and ties after 36 holes—means no points, no prize money, and no share of the substantial team purse.

With the stakes high in both rankings and earnings, storylines heading into the weekend are compelling.

Notable storylines at the PIF London Championship 2025

The absence of defending champion Maguire has shifted the competitive landscape. Irish hopes now rest on Lauren Walsh, Anna Foster, and sponsor invite Sara Byrne. Adding to the drama, Charley Hull, a home favourite and recent Women’s Open runner-up, was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury, saying she was “devastated” to miss her national event.

This leaves a clear path for contenders such as Boutier, Tavatanakit, Carlota Ciganda, and Emily Pedersen to make their mark. The team format brings added unpredictability—last year’s title was decided by a playoff, with Team Nadaud edging Team Hall in sudden death.

Another point of intrigue is the strong Indian presence, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, and Avani Prashanth all in the field, aiming to replicate Ashok’s consistent success on the global stage. The blend of local pride, international star power, and the dual-format challenge promises a thrilling three days at Centurion Club, where every shot could swing fortunes on both leaderboards.