PIF Releases Statement as It Officially Cuts All Ties With LIV Golf

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund built LIV Golf from nothing, funding it, shaping its leadership, and turning a breakaway idea into a multi-billion-dollar league. On Thursday, after days of speculation, it finally issued a statement addressing the uncertainty surrounding its future.

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“PIF has decided to fund LIV Golf only for the remainder of the 2026 season. The substantial investment required by the LIV Golf over a longer term is no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF’s investment strategy.”

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The news comes after weeks of leaks, anonymous sourcing, and denials. Earlier this month, PIF signaled a strategic shift by announcing a new 2030 strategy aimed at creating sustained value and enhancing the efficiency of its investments. The same morning on Thursday, LIV announced it is appointing a new independent board and shifting toward what it calls “a diversified multi-partner investment model.”

The statement says it’s looking “for long-term financial partners.” In simple, plain terms, it’s looking for new money. Notably, LIV’s statement avoided any mention of PIF’s exit. However, it did cite a record-breaking 2026 performance, along with 100% year-over-year revenue growth and an unshakable belief in the team golf model.

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It is widely known that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been the driving force behind LIV since the league’s debut in 2022, investing over $5 billion into the circuit over four years. As recently as February, PIF approved a new investment of $266.6 million, with net expenditures exceeding $100 million per month in the preceding two years.

Going forward, LIV also announced a complete restructuring of how the league will be governed and funded. The new independent board is led by Gene Davis and John Zinman. Davis is the CEO of PIRINATE Consulting Group, a firm that specializes in turnaround management, merger and acquisition consulting, and restructuring. He has served on the boards of dozens of recognized entities, with previous engagements including Delta Air Lines, Trump Resorts, Atlas Air, and companies that required urgent financial intervention.

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Zinman, on the other hand, founded JZ Advisors after a career spanning Silver Point Capital and Solus Alternative Asset Management, both firms specializing in event-driven, distressed, and post-reorganization investment situations. So these people, all in all, are the ones you bring in to assess what the business is worth, restructure it, or find a new buyer.

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Davis said in a statement, “We see a clear opportunity to help the league formalize its structure, attract and secure long-term capital, and position the business for growth.”

Simply put, any prospective investor would be inheriting a venture that the world’s most aggressive sovereign wealth fund concluded was no longer worth sustaining.

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There is also a deeper complication. LIV’s largest sponsors, including Aramco and Riyadh Air, are themselves tied to PIF. Even as the fund withdraws, its presence remains embedded across the league’s commercial structure.

The new board structure also replaces a model LIV has operated under since day one. The chair Davis and Zinman now occupy was held nearly five years by the man who created the league.

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The Man Who Built LIV Golf Now Walks Away

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the architect of LIV Golf, stepped down from his position as chairman of LIV on Wednesday. His departure closes a nearly five-year run atop a league he originated. LIV’s Thursday announcement did not name him either.

The league was built as an offshoot of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a national plan to reduce the country’s reliance on oil by diversifying its economy. Al-Rumayyan was its driving force. He rarely spoke on the record and rarely held press conferences, becoming a shadow presence in the sport, the man behind every rumored deal and the one whose checkbook everyone was waiting on. That checkbook is now closed.

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His most consequential moment came in June 2023. PIF, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour announced a framework agreement to merge under a new commercial entity, with Al-Rumayyan set to be chairman. It later emerged during congressional hearings that he had also pushed for membership at Augusta National as part of the deal. Neither the merger nor the membership materialized. Negotiations collapsed after a White House meeting in 2025 involving Al-Rumayyan, PGA Tour officials, and President Trump.

Al-Rumayyan remains governor of PIF, overseeing a portfolio worth more than $925 billion, and continues to chair Saudi Aramco, Newcastle United, and Riyadh Air. LIV Golf is no longer on that list. The league now has two restructuring specialists in the chair once held by its founder. Whether what comes next is a genuine reinvention or a managed wind-down is the question that Thursday’s statements from both sides were carefully written not to answer.