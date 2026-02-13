PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Set to open the 2026 Ladies European Tour season in Riyadh, the PIF Saudi Ladies International sits in rare air for women’s golf. Running from February 11 to February 14, 2026, at Riyadh Golf Club, it is the first time PIF is hosting the season-opener for the LET. But this has achieved something that even women’s majors haven’t – a prize pool that’s the same as that of the men’s edition.

PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026 prize money and the winner’s paycheck

The PIF Saudi Ladies International is a pure stroke-play event running across 72-holes. It includes a cut for the top 60 and ties after the first two rounds.

The LET season-opener features a prize pool of a whopping $5 million. It is one of the highest-paying non-major events across both the LET and the LPGA. In fact, it’s the only women’s event that pays the same prize as its men’s edition. Sponsors aim to address pay disparity through this revolutionary event.

Of the total $5 million at stake, the winner receives the largest paycheck, $675,000. It is 13.5% of the total prize purse, with the remaining amount given to others who make the cut based on their final standings on the leaderboard.

The table below shows the PIF Saudi Ladies International prize money breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1st $675,000 2nd $405,000 3rd $270,000 4th $202,500 5th $162,000 6th $139,500 7th $126,000 8th $112,500 9th $108,000 10th $103,500 11th $99,000 12th $94,500 13th $90,000 14th $85,500 15th $81,000 16th $78,500 17th $76,500 18th $74,250 19th $72,000 20th $69,750 21st $66,600 22nd $64,350 23rd $62,150 24th $59,850 25th $57,600 26th $55,350 27th $52,650 28th $50,400 29th $48,150 30th $45,900 31st $44,100 32nd $41,850 33rd $40,050 34th $38,700 35th $37,350 36th $36,000 37th $34,500 38th $33,300 39th $31,950 40th $30,600 41st $29,250 42nd $27,900 43rd $26,550 44th $25,200 45th $24,300 46th $23,400 47th $22,500 48th $21,600 49th $21,150 50th $20,700 51st $19,800 52nd $18,900 53rd $18,000 54th $17,550 55th $16,650 56th $15,300 57th $14,850 58th $14,400 59th $13,950 60th $13,500

Besides the individual prize pool, there’s a separate pool for the team event. The table below shows the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International team prize money payout:

Position Prize Money 1st $140,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $40,000 4th $20,000 5th $17,500 6th $14,500 7th $14,000 8th $13,500 9th $13,000 10th $12,500 11th $12,000 12th $11,750 13th $11,500 14th $11,250 15th $10,750 16th $10,500 17th $10,000 18th $9,250 19th $8,750 20th $8,500 21st $4,500 22nd $3,750 23rd $3,750 24th $3,750 25th $3,750 26th $3,750 27th $3,750 28th $3,750

Apart from the prize money, there’s Order of Merit and Rolex World Rankings points on the line, too. It’s not known how many points the winner will get. However, last year’s champion Jeeno Thitikul secured 26 points.

PIF Saudi Ladies International field

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul is not playing the LET season-opener this year. In her absence, Charley Hull headlines the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International field as the top favorite and Golf Saudi ambassador. She has betting odds around 7/1 to win. Notably, the World No. 5 finished T8 last year.

Other strong contenders include Nasa Hataoka, Patty Tavatanakit, and Alison Lee. Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda is also in contention. Ciganda recently got married and is making a comeback to golf. During the press conference ahead of the event, she interacted with the media alongside Charley Hull, when the Englishwoman spoke about her passion for golf.

Danielle Kang is another notable name in the field. Her resume include 6 LPGA titles, including the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship. Thanks to such a challenging field, the LET season-opener is sure to be competitive till the very end.

It’s the $5 million purse that matches the men’s event makes it even more exciting for the golfers. As the season opener in Riyadh, it sets a high financial and competitive benchmark for the tour.