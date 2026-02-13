Latest
PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Feb 13, 2026 | 12:45 PM EST

Set to open the 2026 Ladies European Tour season in Riyadh, the PIF Saudi Ladies International sits in rare air for women’s golf. Running from February 11 to February 14, 2026, at Riyadh Golf Club, it is the first time PIF is hosting the season-opener for the LET. But this has achieved something that even women’s majors haven’t – a prize pool that’s the same as that of the men’s edition.

PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026 prize money and the winner’s paycheck

The PIF Saudi Ladies International is a pure stroke-play event running across 72-holes. It includes a cut for the top 60 and ties after the first two rounds.

The LET season-opener features a prize pool of a whopping $5 million. It is one of the highest-paying non-major events across both the LET and the LPGA. In fact, it’s the only women’s event that pays the same prize as its men’s edition. Sponsors aim to address pay disparity through this revolutionary event.

Of the total $5 million at stake, the winner receives the largest paycheck, $675,000. It is 13.5% of the total prize purse, with the remaining amount given to others who make the cut based on their final standings on the leaderboard.

The table below shows the PIF Saudi Ladies International prize money breakdown:

PositionPrize Money
1st$675,000
2nd$405,000
3rd$270,000
4th$202,500
5th$162,000
6th$139,500
7th$126,000
8th$112,500
9th$108,000
10th$103,500
11th$99,000
12th$94,500
13th$90,000
14th$85,500
15th$81,000
16th$78,500
17th$76,500
18th$74,250
19th$72,000
20th$69,750
21st$66,600
22nd$64,350
23rd$62,150
24th$59,850
25th$57,600
26th$55,350
27th$52,650
28th$50,400
29th$48,150
30th$45,900
31st$44,100
32nd$41,850
33rd$40,050
34th$38,700
35th$37,350
36th$36,000
37th$34,500
38th$33,300
39th$31,950
40th$30,600
41st$29,250
42nd$27,900
43rd$26,550
44th$25,200
45th$24,300
46th$23,400
47th$22,500
48th$21,600
49th$21,150
50th$20,700
51st$19,800
52nd$18,900
53rd$18,000
54th$17,550
55th$16,650
56th$15,300
57th$14,850
58th$14,400
59th$13,950
60th$13,500

Besides the individual prize pool, there’s a separate pool for the team event. The table below shows the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International team prize money payout:

PositionPrize Money
1st$140,000
2nd$80,000
3rd$40,000
4th$20,000
5th$17,500
6th$14,500
7th$14,000
8th$13,500
9th$13,000
10th$12,500
11th$12,000
12th$11,750
13th$11,500
14th$11,250
15th$10,750
16th$10,500
17th$10,000
18th$9,250
19th$8,750
20th$8,500
21st$4,500
22nd$3,750
23rd$3,750
24th$3,750
25th$3,750
26th$3,750
27th$3,750
28th$3,750

Apart from the prize money, there’s Order of Merit and Rolex World Rankings points on the line, too. It’s not known how many points the winner will get. However, last year’s champion Jeeno Thitikul secured 26 points.

PIF Saudi Ladies International field

Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul is not playing the LET season-opener this year. In her absence, Charley Hull headlines the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International field as the top favorite and Golf Saudi ambassador. She has betting odds around 7/1 to win. Notably, the World No. 5 finished T8 last year.

Other strong contenders include Nasa Hataoka, Patty Tavatanakit, and Alison Lee. Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda is also in contention. Ciganda recently got married and is making a comeback to golf. During the press conference ahead of the event, she interacted with the media alongside Charley Hull, when the Englishwoman spoke about her passion for golf.

Danielle Kang is another notable name in the field. Her resume include 6 LPGA titles, including the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship. Thanks to such a challenging field, the LET season-opener is sure to be competitive till the very end.

It’s the $5 million purse that matches the men’s event makes it even more exciting for the golfers. As the season opener in Riyadh, it sets a high financial and competitive benchmark for the tour.

