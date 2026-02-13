PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Set to open the 2026 Ladies European Tour season in Riyadh, the PIF Saudi Ladies International sits in rare air for women’s golf. Running from February 11 to February 14, 2026, at Riyadh Golf Club, it is the first time PIF is hosting the season-opener for the LET. But this has achieved something that even women’s majors haven’t – a prize pool that’s the same as that of the men’s edition.
PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026 prize money and the winner’s paycheck
The PIF Saudi Ladies International is a pure stroke-play event running across 72-holes. It includes a cut for the top 60 and ties after the first two rounds.
The LET season-opener features a prize pool of a whopping $5 million. It is one of the highest-paying non-major events across both the LET and the LPGA. In fact, it’s the only women’s event that pays the same prize as its men’s edition. Sponsors aim to address pay disparity through this revolutionary event.
Of the total $5 million at stake, the winner receives the largest paycheck, $675,000. It is 13.5% of the total prize purse, with the remaining amount given to others who make the cut based on their final standings on the leaderboard.
The table below shows the PIF Saudi Ladies International prize money breakdown:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$675,000
|2nd
|$405,000
|3rd
|$270,000
|4th
|$202,500
|5th
|$162,000
|6th
|$139,500
|7th
|$126,000
|8th
|$112,500
|9th
|$108,000
|10th
|$103,500
|11th
|$99,000
|12th
|$94,500
|13th
|$90,000
|14th
|$85,500
|15th
|$81,000
|16th
|$78,500
|17th
|$76,500
|18th
|$74,250
|19th
|$72,000
|20th
|$69,750
|21st
|$66,600
|22nd
|$64,350
|23rd
|$62,150
|24th
|$59,850
|25th
|$57,600
|26th
|$55,350
|27th
|$52,650
|28th
|$50,400
|29th
|$48,150
|30th
|$45,900
|31st
|$44,100
|32nd
|$41,850
|33rd
|$40,050
|34th
|$38,700
|35th
|$37,350
|36th
|$36,000
|37th
|$34,500
|38th
|$33,300
|39th
|$31,950
|40th
|$30,600
|41st
|$29,250
|42nd
|$27,900
|43rd
|$26,550
|44th
|$25,200
|45th
|$24,300
|46th
|$23,400
|47th
|$22,500
|48th
|$21,600
|49th
|$21,150
|50th
|$20,700
|51st
|$19,800
|52nd
|$18,900
|53rd
|$18,000
|54th
|$17,550
|55th
|$16,650
|56th
|$15,300
|57th
|$14,850
|58th
|$14,400
|59th
|$13,950
|60th
|$13,500
Besides the individual prize pool, there’s a separate pool for the team event. The table below shows the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International team prize money payout:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$140,000
|2nd
|$80,000
|3rd
|$40,000
|4th
|$20,000
|5th
|$17,500
|6th
|$14,500
|7th
|$14,000
|8th
|$13,500
|9th
|$13,000
|10th
|$12,500
|11th
|$12,000
|12th
|$11,750
|13th
|$11,500
|14th
|$11,250
|15th
|$10,750
|16th
|$10,500
|17th
|$10,000
|18th
|$9,250
|19th
|$8,750
|20th
|$8,500
|21st
|$4,500
|22nd
|$3,750
|23rd
|$3,750
|24th
|$3,750
|25th
|$3,750
|26th
|$3,750
|27th
|$3,750
|28th
|$3,750
Apart from the prize money, there’s Order of Merit and Rolex World Rankings points on the line, too. It’s not known how many points the winner will get. However, last year’s champion Jeeno Thitikul secured 26 points.
PIF Saudi Ladies International field
Defending champion Jeeno Thitikul is not playing the LET season-opener this year. In her absence, Charley Hull headlines the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International field as the top favorite and Golf Saudi ambassador. She has betting odds around 7/1 to win. Notably, the World No. 5 finished T8 last year.
Other strong contenders include Nasa Hataoka, Patty Tavatanakit, and Alison Lee. Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda is also in contention. Ciganda recently got married and is making a comeback to golf. During the press conference ahead of the event, she interacted with the media alongside Charley Hull, when the Englishwoman spoke about her passion for golf.
Danielle Kang is another notable name in the field. Her resume include 6 LPGA titles, including the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship. Thanks to such a challenging field, the LET season-opener is sure to be competitive till the very end.
It’s the $5 million purse that matches the men’s event makes it even more exciting for the golfers. As the season opener in Riyadh, it sets a high financial and competitive benchmark for the tour.