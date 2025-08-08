brand-logo
Pinnacle Bank Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByAbhijit Raj

Aug 8, 2025 | 5:30 PM EDT

The Korn Ferry Tour has undergone a remarkable financial transformation in recent years. Prize money has skyrocketed across the developmental circuit. Minimum purses jumped from $600,000 in 2021 to $750,000 in 2022, then reached $1 million in 2023. This represents a staggering 66.7% increase over just two years. Moreover, these changes reflect the tour’s growing importance as the premier pathway to PGA Tour stardom.

The 2025 Pinnacle Bank Championship perfectly exemplifies this upward trajectory. The tournament offers a $1,000,000 purse this week at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska. Furthermore, the winner will claim $180,000 according to the standard 18% payout structure used across all Korn Ferry Tour events. Additionally, this marks a significant leap from the tournament’s humble $600,000 beginning in 2017.

The tour’s prize money distribution has been refined over time. Recent analysis shows that runner-up payouts dropped from 10.26% to 9% after 2020, while the winner’s share remained constant. Beyond prize money, significant benefits await the champion. The winner earns 500 crucial Korn Ferry Tour points plus approximately 17 Official World Golf Ranking points. These points prove essential in the “Road to French Lick” race, where only the top 20 players earn PGA Tour cards for 2026.

The complete financial breakdown demonstrates the tournament’s substantial depth across all finishing positions:

2025 Pinnacle Bank Championship Prize Money Breakdown:

1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

These substantial payouts extend through every player making the cut. Consequently, even finishing 65th provides $4,000 in crucial income for developmental tour professionals.

Star Power Brings High Stakes

The financial incentives have attracted exceptional talent to this week’s field. Johnny Keefer currently leads the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List after capturing the NV5 Invitational. The 24-year-old rookie already owns two victories this season. Additionally, he represents one of three players positioned for the coveted Three-Victory Promotion.

Austin Smotherman sits second in points standings and has already secured his #TOURBound status. The 31-year-old captured wins at the BMW Charity Pro-Am and Memorial Health Championship. Meanwhile, Neal Shipley holds third place with his own pair of victories, including the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

These three contenders understand the Three-Victory Promotion’s massive value. A third win grants immediate PGA Tour membership for the remainder of the season plus exempt status for 2026. Only 13 players have achieved this feat since 1997, with Matt McCarty being the most recent in 2024.

Twelve players in this week’s field rank within the top 200 of the Official World Golf Ranking. This depth demonstrates how increased prize money attracts elite talent to Korn Ferry Tour events.

The Pinnacle Bank Championship serves as the 22nd event of 26 in the regular season. Players outside the top 20 face dwindling opportunities to secure their PGA Tour dreams through the points list. These elevated stakes, combined with the substantial prize pool, create compelling drama for both competitors and spectators at Indian Creek.

