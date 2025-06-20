‘Pissed Off’ Justin Thomas Admits Emotional Truth About Oakmont Aftermath at Travelers Championship

Justin Thomas isn’t sugarcoating the sting of last week’s 2205 U.S. Open disaster at Oakmont. After back-to-back rounds of 76 left him +12 and out of the weekend, the two-time major champ is still carrying the weight. “It unfortunately hasn’t become any easier. I still get pretty pissed off about it and I still — it weighs on me more than it should,” Thomas admitted Friday at the 2025 Travelers Championship. The frustration isn’t just about poor play; it’s personal. Thomas says he struggles to separate who he is from how he plays. “I would like to change that, but it’s just the reality; it means a lot to me. You could say it’s good or bad.”

But if Oakmont left scars, TPC River Highlands is providing something closer to healing. Thomas opened with a solid 67 on Thursday, then followed it up with a sharp 64 in Friday’s second round—vaulting him into a tie for the lead at 9-under par heading into the weekend. Thomas isn’t over Oakmont. But his play in Travalers suggests he’s channeling that frustration into fuel—and perhaps, writing a new chapter in real time.

This is a developing story…