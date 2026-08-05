‘Plan B’: Thomas Pieters Already Has an Exit Strategy if LIV Golf Falls Apart

Thomas Pieters’ stance has changed. In April 2026, Monday Q Info reported PIF was preparing to pull funding, making many LIV players anxious, but not Pieters. He was ready to walk away from golf if LIV collapsed. But the Belgian recently walked back those comments in a conversation with Golf Monthly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve talked since with my team, and I’m in a really happy place in my life at this moment and, talking with my family about going like — I love the Olympics. I would love to do one more Olympics,” Pieters told Garrett Johnston. “That would be 2028, and then I think we go from there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old, of course, has competed in the Olympics twice before, representing Belgium. He finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and tied for 16th at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This time, however, the 2012 NCAA Division I Champion intends to bring home the gold. But when he is not competing for a medal, the Belgian claims he has a Plan B in the event LIV fails: return to the DP World Tour.

83% of our readers couldn't break par yesterday Changing winds, tricky bunkers, and quirky breaks test every shot. Beat par, compare scores, and return tomorrow for a new challenge. TEE OFF HERE ↗

“For me, there’s only one plan B. [And that’s] to go back and play in Europe,” he said. “But [as] I said, I’d rather play out here, so Europe is a great kind of fallback thing, and [as] I can go to Q school, I can play on the Challenge [HotelPlanner] Tour. We’ll see. It’s not really on my mind at this point. It’s just something: if LIV finishes, then yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pieters, who moved to LIV in February 2023, has plenty of experience playing on the European Tour, having won six tournaments on the circuit. Even as a rookie, he played in the 2016 Ryder Cup, setting a record at the time for the most points won by a European rookie. Since the move, he has played two events in 2024 and five events in 2025 on the DP World Tour, for which he even paid the outstanding fines.

Yet, 2026 hasn’t seen the Belgian compete in one of those tournaments. If Pieters decides to return, he will have to start from the bottom and pay fines. However, he might not have to go through the transition, as LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil announced on Wednesday that the breakaway league has secured a lead investor to stay afloat in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although details about the deal haven’t been revealed, O’Neil also said that players on the tour will be brought in as major equity holders in the league. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, with a target of September. For now, LIV Golf appears to have two events lined up. First is the LIV Golf Bedminster this week, where the Belgian will compete at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The second is LIV Golf Indianapolis, which will unfold later this month at The Club at Chatham Hills. However, the $40 million season-ending Team Championship in Michigan remains in limbo. So, with the new update, it looks like Pieters will stick around in the rebel league. That is, of course, if the new deal goes through successfully.