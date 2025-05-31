‘Please Be Patient With Me’: Retired LPGA Pro Makes Earnest Request Amid Daughter’s Epilepsy Battle

In 2020, Jane Park, forced into an unplanned sabbatical due to COVID-19, morosely replied, “Self-improvement, what’s that?” when asked how she was coping without games. A year later, she welcomed her first and only child, Grace. However, ten months later, her baby girl suffered multiple undiagnosed brain seizures, resulting in significant brain damage. This moment weighed heavily on Jane, who remarked, “That day was the last time I saw Grace pre-brain injury. I went from being a mom on tour to… am I gonna have to plan a funeral here?” Instead of breaking down, Park chose to focus on “self-improvement” in the face of her struggles. And she hopes for a little bit of patience during this particular journey.

Motivated by her daughter’s experiences, Park started an Instagram page named ‘Inspired By Grace’ and took up painting as a new hobby. She explained in March, “Hi! I’m Jane. I started painting on a whim in February while watching YouTube videos. I never thought it would bring me so much joy. What started as a simple hobby has grown into something much bigger. I love using my art to represent disability and celebrate different experiences.” In just one month, Park created over 25 paintings, showing her progress and commitment while paying tribute to her daughter’s journey. And she’s unstoppable even now, even though she needs a little bit more time!

In a recent Instagram story, Jane Park mentioned her Father’s Day promise and said, “Please be patient with me. I may been over ambitious with my Father’s Day painting promises, but I will try my best to get them to you before the big day 😅.” To showcase her earnestness, she shared a picture of all the paintings in progress. Well, we will wait!

via Imago Jane Park painting update, Credit: Jane Park Instagram Story

In April of this season, she revealed a special series of paintings inspired by famous moments in the history of the Masters. This series featured Tiger Woods‘s well-known chip-in at hole 16 in 2005, Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie bowing after his 2021 win, and Jack Nicklaus‘s iconic “yes sir!” putt from the 1986 Masters. She posted this collection on Instagram, along the way also raising funds for the Epilepsy Foundation.

But, of course, part of the reason so many people connect with her paintings is her openness about their struggles. In a recent interview on Welcome to the Par-Tee with Tisha Alyn, Jane Park recalled the moment Grace received her diagnosis of intractable epilepsy. Grace spent a month in the intensive care unit, much of it in a medically induced coma to control her seizures. When she finally awoke, Park faced a heartbreaking scene: “She was like a mushy potato… There was nothing on her face that said, ‘I’m still Grace,’” she remarked.

One of the most painful parts of the interview was when Park shared her feelings as a parent, admitting that at one point, she felt so detached that she thought, “I felt like it would be better if she passed away.” However, Jane Park is as loud about her love for Grace as she is about raising awareness. Her Instagram bio reads, “Retired LPGA pro. On 7/3/21 our daughter started seizing. This page is a love letter to my beautiful, disabled daughter, Grace.” The LPGA stars feel the same.

LPGA stars have always been there for Jane Park

Friends and fellow LPGA players organized fundraisers to support Grace’s medical needs, including the annual “Saving Grace Meet & Play Fundraiser.” This event featured interactive elements like gourmet hors d’oeuvres, simulator games with LPGA professionals, and silent auctions offering unique golf experiences and memorabilia.

Although it aimed to raise funds, the emphasis remained on community, reflecting the close-knit nature of the LPGA. The successful event in 2023 raised $50,000, which directly supported Grace’s ongoing medical care. Aside from this fundraiser, one of her closest LPGA friends, Tiffany Joh, supported Park and her family by starting a GoFundMe page in 2021.

In fact, the support for Jane Park and Grace brims so much in the LPGA circuit that in 2021, they wore pink ribbons to show support to the family’s struggle. At the 2023 event at Highland Meadows Golf Club, the usual weather warning horns sounded to announce a prayer gathering for Jane Park, her husband Pete Godfrey, and their 10-month-old daughter Grace.

Emma Talley, who helped organize the prayer group, remarked, “It’s amazing what the LPGA family does when someone is hurting.” Nearly 60 people joined the prayer group, sharing updates on Grace’s condition. Players and staff wore pink ribbons during the Marathon LPGA Classic to show their support for Grace.