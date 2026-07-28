‘Please Keep Yourself Safe’: Paige Spiranac Issues Urgent Warning as Impersonators Target Fans

Former professional golfer-turned-social-media star Paige Spiranac has been prioritizing her health. She even gave fans a glimpse into her wellness routine through an Instagram story. However, just 16 hours later, the 33-year-old wound up warning her followers on Instagram about an online scam that was exploiting her name and influence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I get so many messages like this. I DO NOT have a Telegram account, and I will NEVER ask for money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started with a message Spiranac received from one of her followers who claimed she had been “scammed” through Spiranac’s alleged “Telegram account” for an undisclosed amount of money for the past 2.5 years. The fan claimed that WME Sports and Grass League’s non-payment was the guise for the scam, as she needed money for “food, etc.”

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Old Is Jackson Koivun? 20 19 21 18 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

The identity of the fan remains a mystery, as do the specifics of the alleged Telegram scam. Spiranac does not appear to operate an official Telegram account, a fact she reminded her followers of on Instagram. She also warned fans to be wary of individuals impersonating her and using her name and influence in the golf community to carry out such scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please keep yourself safe and don’t talk to anyone claiming to be me, my manager, or a family member. I run my official accounts myself, and those are the ONLY accounts to be trusted. Please report and block anyone claiming to be me.”

Previously represented by Octagon, Spiranac, who has 11 million followers across social media, signed with WME Sports in May 2024 for representation in all areas. Meanwhile, last year in May, the Grass League, the world’s first high-stakes par-3 golf league, announced that Spiranac joined its Front Office in a strategic leadership role.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of writing, there are no reports of payment disputes between Spiranac and WME or the Grass League.

The news of the online scam comes after the social media star celebrated a special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Spiranac celebrated her mom’s birthday, but people had other ideas

The 33-year-old, who recently called out the gatekeepers in golf, had a special reason to turn the spotlight on someone else earlier this month. And her followers were more than happy to join in. The golf influencer took to social media on Saturday with a simple message that quickly attracted plenty of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occasion was her mother Annette’s birthday, and Paige invited her followers to celebrate the day with her.

“It’s my mom’s birthday today! Everyone, wish her a happy birthday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post may have been a straightforward birthday tribute, but the responses were anything but predictable. She received plenty of birthday wishes and compliments. Some followers had other ideas, with a few even making offers to become Paige’s stepdad.

It’s hardly the first time Annette has found herself in the spotlight. Paige’s former model and professional ballerina mom has repeatedly gone viral over the years. And her daughter even revealed that men have occasionally tried their luck in her DMs.

Clearly, Paige Spiranac has to handle a lot of messages from fans. Sometimes it’s people trying to get with her mother. On other occasions, people have accused her of scamming them.